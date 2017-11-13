Gene Simmons, the facepaint-clad frontman for the legendary band Kiss, has riled up some fans thanks to his views of women in the workplace.

Simmons wrote in his new book, “Gene Simmons On Power,” that women should “get over your biological urges,” The New York Post reported.



Simmons went on to explain, “It’s natural to want to have kids, but, sorry, you can’t have it both ways. You have to commit to either career or family. It’s very difficult to have both.”

His comments ignited a fire on Twitter.