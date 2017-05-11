Kelly Clarkson joining ‘The Voice’ season 14

Despite “American Idol” returning to TV, Kelly Clarkson is joining a rival reality TV singing competition.

Variety reported that Clarkson will be a coach for season 14 of “The Voice,” which airs on NBC.

“The Voice” recently announced Jennifer Hudson would join the upcoming 13th season of the show, along with past coaches Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.



Clarkson came to mind for many when it was announced that ABC would pick up “Idol” after the long-running Fox reality TV competition had been off for a year. She was the first-ever winner of the show in 2002.

The news about the 14th season indicates a quick response to rumors that Clarkson would return to her alma mater in a judging capacity.

“I’m so excited to join ‘The Voice’ at NBC,” Variety reported Clarkson said in a statement. “We’ve gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn’t been right until now. I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special. I can’t wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I’m comin’ to win!!”

“Kelly has been a part of ‘The Voice’ family for many years as an adviser and performer. We are thrilled she has chosen to join us as a coach to mentor the next generation through our unique vocal boot camp,” Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment’s alternative and reality group, said. “Every time Kelly Clarkson sings you are reminded what an incredible voice really is. We are looking forward to the sound of Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice.’”

Clarkson’s stint on “The Voice” will start airing in spring 2018.