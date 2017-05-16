Katy Perry announced as judge on ‘American Idol’ reboot

The “American Idol” reboot is underway and one of the superstar judges of the ABC revamp of the series has been revealed.

Pop singer Katy Perry announced on Twitter that she is one of the judges on the new show.

>> Read more trending news

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced the news at a formal presentation at the ABC upfront presentation to advertisers Tuesday. Both Perry and the network confirmed the news in tweets.

SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I’m bringing it back to the 🎶MUSIC🎶 👁 you at auditions❗ pic.twitter.com/E0DGe3pVcY — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 16, 2017

“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the ‘American Idol’ tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” THR reported Perry said in a formal statement. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough -- from mentoring young artists on my label (to) highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

“We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of ‘American Idol’ with Katy leading the charge. Her incredible accolades speak for themselves,” Dungey said. “We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams.”