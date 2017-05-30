Listen Live
not-available-day Created with Sketch.
79°
H 93
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

not-available-day Created with Sketch.
79°
Clear
H 93° L 74°
  • not-available-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 93° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    91°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 93° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 93° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
John Legend donates $5,000 to cover school lunch debt in Seattle
Close

John Legend donates $5,000 to cover school lunch debt in Seattle

John Legend donates $5,000 to cover school lunch debt in Seattle
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
John Legend arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

John Legend donates $5,000 to cover school lunch debt in Seattle

By: Patranya Bhoolsuwan, KIRO7.com
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

SEATTLE -  Ten-time Grammy winner John Legend has made a $5,000 donation to help cover meal debts for public school students across Seattle.

>> Watch the news report here

The donation was made over the weekend to a GoFundMe website set up by Seattle resident Jeffery Lew.

Lew had set up the account three weeks ago, and it has gathered huge community support.

Lew said at first he had no idea who the donor was. The donation – the biggest from a single donor – was made under the name John Stephens.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

The donation was made under the name John Stephens.

Lew then showed it to his wife, who recognized that might be the birth name of one of her favorite performers.

“She was a big fan of John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, so she’s like, 'Oh my God, I think that’s John Legend,'” said Lew. “I was like no way it can be him.”

Lew then emailed John Stephens to asked if he was indeed Legend.

“Sure enough, in 10 minutes, I got an email from John Legend himself with the subject line 'Yes it’s me,'" said Lew. “And I was like floored!”

Lew thanked Legend via Twitter.

In response to Lew’s Twitter message thanking him, Legend wrote: “My pleasure, we should have free lunch for all of our public students.”

Lew later found out through social media that Legend, on the same day, also donated $5,000 to help pay for medical treatment for a young girl in Cleveland.

“He’s a very generous man,” said Lew. "I respect him. He inspires me.”

>> Read more trending news

Lew wrote on his GoFundMe page:

"As of May 9, 2017, the total school lunch debt at my child’s school is $97.10. My first goal is to have that paid off. The second goal is to help pay off the school lunch debt for the entire Seattle Public Schools district. 

"Many children depend on a nutritious lunch to help them through their school day. Per the 2015-16 report by Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction for Washington State, 36 percent of Seattle Public School District students are on free or reduced-price meals. This is based on parents filling out meal applications. If a child is unable to pay for their meal, a debt has started. Families will receive an invoice from the school district to pay the debt."

There is another GoFundMe page to cover lunch debt at Everett, Washington, schools.

– MyNorthwest.com contributed to this report.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Alligator tries to beat the Florida heat in family pool
    Alligator tries to beat the Florida heat in family pool
    One Florida family is thanking their lucky stars that they looked before they jumped into their pool on Memorial Day. (VIDEO) The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife were called to the home in the Plantation neighborhood and discovered a 7 to 8 foot gator hanging out in the swimming pool. A trapper was called to come get the curious gator out of the pool. After doing a few rolls in the water, the gator was relocated to a “safer and more ‘appropriate’ location” according to the Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post. The video has been viewed more than 170,000 times. RELATED: Men facing charges for pouring beer down a baby alligator’s throat
  • Men facing charges for pouring beer down a baby alligator’s throat
    Men facing charges for pouring beer down a baby alligator’s throat
    Two South Carolina men are facing misdemeanor charges for forcing a baby alligator to drink beer. Joseph Floyd Jr., 20, and Zachary Brown, 21, are accused of wildlife harassment after posting photos of in the incident to Snapchat. The pictures show one of the men holding the alligator by the throat and the other pouring the beer from a can into the animal’s mouth. Another photo appears to show smoke being blown into the gator’s mouth with the caption “Gator Shotgun.” The two told wildlife officers they found the baby gator on the side of the road and eventually let it go. The gator is believed to have swam into a nearby pond. (tweet) RELATED:  Alligator tries to beat the Florida heat in family pool
  • Deputies: Man fatally shot at Orange County apartment complex
    Deputies: Man fatally shot at Orange County apartment complex
    A 45-year-old man died late Monday after being found shot multiple times at the entrance of an apartment complex in the Oak Ridge neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.   The injured man was found shortly before 10 p.m. lying on Harbor Chase Circle at the entrance of the Oak Arbor apartments on West Oak Ridge Road west of South John Young Parkway, Orange County Lt. Darryl Blanford said. The man, whose identity wasn't released, died while on the way to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Blanford said.    The shooting remains under investigation.    No other details were given.
  • Manuel Noriega, former Panamanian dictator, dead at 83
    Manuel Noriega, former Panamanian dictator, dead at 83
    Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega has died at age 83, multiple news outlets, including TVN and Telemetro, reported early Tuesday. >> PHOTOS: Notable deaths 2017 >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Tennessee mother heartbroken after finding 6-month-old son’s casket floating in water
    Tennessee mother heartbroken after finding 6-month-old son’s casket floating in water
    A Memphis family was left in complete disbelief when they visited the grave of their loved one, a 6-month-old who was buried May 20.  The family of Ashton Mackey wanted to spend Memorial Day remembering the child whose life was abruptly ended after becoming extremely ill. >> Read more trending news When they arrived at New Park Cemetery Monday, what the family found was something a parent never wants to see after laying their child to rest.  Ashton's mother, Alicia Mackey, said she found her son's casket floating in water, out of the ground.  “I get (to the cemetery) and (the casket is) floating on top of what he’s supposed to be buried in. I couldn't believe it,' she said.  Related: PHOTOS: Mom heartbroken after finding 6-month-old son's casket floating in water  Mackey said she has no idea how or why the casket ended up above ground. She tried to get answers from the cemetery, but a sign on the front door said they would be closed in observance of the holiday.  “I'm not going to be able to sleep. I already have nightmares. I don't sleep. This is sad. I need to see him back like he was, up under there,” Mackey said.   Nine days ago, the family said their goodbyes when they buried Ashton. On Monday, the family ended up burying him again, taking dry dirt from a nearby field to cover the casket. “I do not want to see this happen to no one else. Not even my enemy,” Mackey said.  The cemetery also could not be reached as it was closed for Memorial Day. Shelby Country Health Department, which is in control of the cemeteries in the area, could not be reached because of the Memorial Day holiday.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.