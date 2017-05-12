Hoda Kotb surprises ‘Today’ co-hosts with daughter Haley Joy

The “Today” crew had a very special guest on Friday.

Host Hoda Kotb surprised her co-hosts by bringing along newborn daughter Haley Joy to hang out just before Mother’s Day.

“This is our baby,” Kotb said.

Matt Lauer, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly couldn’t contain their excitement as they took turns holding the baby.

WATCH: @hodakotb brought her beautiful daughter to work today! We love you, Haley Joy! pic.twitter.com/X79adye1Mm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 12, 2017

“Can I just say something?” Kotb asked. “I’m holding my baby on Mother’s Day weekend!”

Kotb couldn’t be happier as she got to share her little Haley with the world.