Listen Live
heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
75°
H 82
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
75°
Overcast
H 82° L 75°
  • heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms. H 82° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Afternoon
    Thunderstorms. H 82° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Evening
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 82° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
Hoda Kotb shares loving tribute to Joel Schiffman on 4th anniversary
Close

Hoda Kotb shares loving tribute to Joel Schiffman on 4th anniversary

Today Show’ Host Hoda Kotb Reveals Adoption Of Baby Girl

Hoda Kotb shares loving tribute to Joel Schiffman on 4th anniversary

Happy anniversary, Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman!

On Monday, the new parents to baby Haley Joel celebrated four years together, and to mark the occasion, Kotb shared a sweet photo of her boyfriend and her daughter at the beach.

>> Read more trending news

“4 years together and getting better every day,” she wrote alongside the post.

4 years together and getting better every day

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Baby Haley shares Kotb’s last name, but the new mom insisted that her daughter will know Schiffman as her father.

“Haley will call him 'Dad,'” Kotb previously clarified, according to People. “He’s such a great dad and a great influence.”

Schiffman is also the father to a 23-year-old daughter, Kyle.

Related

TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Close

Hoda Kotb

Photo Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Hoda Kotb surprises ‘Today’ co-hosts with daughter Haley Joy

Hoda Kotb reveals how she kept her adoption a secret

Hoda Kotb to return to 'Today' after welcoming daughter Haley Joy

Hoda Kotb shares touching new photo of boyfriend with new baby girl

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • $20,000 reward offered in search for missing Florida girl
    $20,000 reward offered in search for missing Florida girl
    A reward is being offered for any information leading authorities to a Pensacola, Florida, girl reported missing Wednesday. The Pensacola News Journal reported that the reward is $20,000 for any information that locates 12-year-old Naomi Jones. Naomi was last seen at about noon Wednesday in front of the Aspen Village Apartments in the 1000 block of East Johnson Avenue, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said. >> Read more trending news The Sheriff's Office said members at Olive Baptist Church prayed for Naomi's safe return Sunday morning as hundreds of volunteers searched for the girl. Naomi has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 97 pounds and is 5 feet 1 inch tall. She was wearing a red tank top and American flag shorts before she was reported missing. Anyone with any information on Naomi's whereabouts is asked to call 911, contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9630.
  • Naomi Jones, missing Florida girl, found dead in Pensacola
    Naomi Jones, missing Florida girl, found dead in Pensacola
    A missing 12-year-old Pensacola, Florida, girl was found dead just days after a Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for her. Naomi Jones' body was found Monday afternoon in a stream near Ashland Avenue and Detroit Street in Pensacola, WKRG reports. Naomi was last seen Wednesday around noon in front of the Aspen Village Apartments in the 1000 block of East Johnson Avenue, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said when the Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday. >> $20,000 reward offered in search for missing Florida girl Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said the last known communication with Naomi was at 12:21 p.m. that day – a cellphone conversation with a friend. Deputies searched for Naomi for days and got investigative help from the FBI, Morgan said. A $20,000 reward for information leading to Naomi's whereabouts was offered as hundreds of people searched for her Sunday. >> Read more trending news Morgan said Naomi's death is being investigated as a homicide, WALA reports.  'We have reason to believe through all the activities that have occurred over the last five days that we now have sufficient information to pursue some individuals that are persons of interest and may be involved not only in the disappearance of Naomi but might quite possibly be involved in her homicide,' Morgan said during a news conference on Monday.
  • Remembering Pulse shooting victims: Who we lost in Orlando
    Remembering Pulse shooting victims: Who we lost in Orlando
    On June 12, 2016 a gunman, identified by police as an American man named Omar Mateen, 29, opened fire at Pulse nightclub in Orlando Florida. The rampage killed at least 49 people and injured 53. Mateen was shot and killed by Orlando police following a standoff. Here's what we know about those who lost their life that night: [View the story 'Victims of mass Orlando nightclub shooting identified' on Storify]  
  • Country star Hank Williams Jr. to return to ‘Monday Night Football’
    Country star Hank Williams Jr. to return to ‘Monday Night Football’
    Hank Williams Jr. is bringing his music back to 'Monday Night Football' this fall,  six years after ESPN parted ways with the Country music star following controversial remarks about President Obama. Williams will debut a new version of 'All My Rowdy Friends Are Here  on Monday Night' including his trademark opening, 'Are you ready  for some football?'  before the first MNF game of the season on  Sept. 11 between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.   'I'm sure there'll be some (backlash), but I'm not concerned. ESPN senior vice president of events and studio production Stephanie Druley told USA Today. 'It was the original. It belongs to Monday Night Football. It really is about  returning to what fans know'.    ESPN dropped Williams in 2011 after he called then-Republican House  Speaker John Boehner playing golf with then-President Obama 'one of  the biggest political mistakes ever.'  'It would be like Hitler playing golf with (Israeli leader)  Benjamin Netanyahu,' Williams explained on Fox News' 'Fox &  Friends.'  Williams first performed the iconic song, during the 20th anniversary of MNF in 1989.
  • Federal contractor arrested for leaking ‘top secret’ Russia document
    Federal contractor arrested for leaking ‘top secret’ Russia document
    A National Security Agency contractor named Reality Winner, 25, has been arrested by the FBI and charged with retaining and transmitting classified national defense information in violation of United States Code 18 U.S.C. § 793(e). That’s according to a press release from the Department of Justice. >> Read more trending news  Winner, who worked for the Pluribus International Corp. and had a “top secret” level clearance, allegedly leaked a detailed NSA report from this month that disclosed extensive Russian cyber operations in the weeks before the 2016 election. She sent the report to The Intercept. >> RELATED: Following revelations that Trump may have leaked to the Russians, European nations may rethink how they communicate with the White House The top-secret report, according to the Intercept, says that Russia “executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials” in an effort to gain control over the computers of election officials in various states. The NSA’s report squarely pins these hacking attempts on Russian military intelligence. That’s at odds with what Russia’s Vladimir Putin has said about earlier hacking charges. He’s flatly denied them and, more recently, suggested that “patriotic” state-sympathetic Russian hackers might be to blame. The Department of Justice announcement says the FBI acquired and executed a search warrant on Winner’s home as part of their investigation. During that search, she allegedly confessed to making a copy of the report, printing it, and mailing it. The Guardian is reporting that Winner is a former U.S. Air Force linguist who speaks at least four languages.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.