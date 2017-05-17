‘Grey's Anatomy’ spinoff coming to TV

More than a decade after Shonda Rhimes’ hit medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” premiered on ABC, the show is getting a spinoff.

E News reported that ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced during the network's upfront presentation that the show will get a firefighter-themed spin off.

The show is still untitled but will focus on Seattle firefighters and happenings in their firehouse.

“No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda, and ‘Grey’s’ signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spinoff,” Dungey said.

Variety reported that the spinoff has gotten a straight-to-series order. Characters will be introduced in the form of a backdoor pilot in an episode during the upcoming 14th season of ‘Grey’s.’

This is not the first spinoff for “Grey’s.” Rhimes created “Private Practice,” which had a backdoor pilot in the form of a season three episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.” That series ran from 2007 to 2013.

“Grey’s Anatomy” has aired new episodes since 2005. The spin off will air in the 2017-2018 TV season.

