Glenn Beck offers Bill O'Reilly a job with The Blaze in on-air interview
Glenn Beck offers Bill O'Reilly a job with The Blaze in on-air interview

Inside Bill O'Reilly

Glenn Beck offers Bill O'Reilly a job with The Blaze in on-air interview

By: Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

Glenn Beck, founder of conservative media outlet The Blaze, offered former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly a job in an on-air interview Friday. The two are former colleagues at Fox News.

>> Bill O’Reilly breaks silence on podcast

Beck left the network in 2011; Fox executives told Politico that he was losing sponsors, while Beck contends that he had “differences” with the network, including invoking his religious beliefs on-air. O’Reilly was fired earlier this year.

The offer came during a segment that saw O’Reilly praise Beck for having the foresight to leave Fox and control “his own destiny,” – unlike him. O’Reilly has claimed his firing was a “hit job” and that he was specifically targeted.

>> Read more trending news

In the interview, O’Reilly states that his firing has to do with “destroying voices that the far left doesn’t like,” not the allegations of harassment that led to $13 million in settlements paid out to his accusers since 2016.

Beck offered this in response to O’Reilly’s praise.

“I thank you for that, Bill, and I would like to say publicly ... it’s why I would like you to work for The Blaze. ... I could not get the cable coverage by myself because I’m not powerful enough, unless you have a giant corporation behind you. ... If we could unite our powers for good, as opposed to evil — but that’s another conversation.”

It’s not clear what “evil” Beck was referring to.

>> Listen to the segment here

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor," poses for photos in New York. The day before O'Reilly was fired, his lawyer complained about a campaign of character assassination orchestrated by left-wing organizations bent on destroying his client. Foxâs critics donât see it that way. But indeed, a powerful mix of lawyers and activist groups, savvy about the media and often working together, have sought to amplify the voices of people who claimed sexual and racial harassment at the network in a series of scandals that have also cost the jobs of founding CEO Roger Ailes his job and co-president and veteran executive Bill Shine. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Close

Bill O'Reilly

Photo Credit: Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor," poses for photos in New York. The day before O'Reilly was fired, his lawyer complained about a campaign of character assassination orchestrated by left-wing organizations bent on destroying his client. Foxâs critics donât see it that way. But indeed, a powerful mix of lawyers and activist groups, savvy about the media and often working together, have sought to amplify the voices of people who claimed sexual and racial harassment at the network in a series of scandals that have also cost the jobs of founding CEO Roger Ailes his job and co-president and veteran executive Bill Shine. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Bill O’Reilly breaks silence on podcast

Bill O’Reilly payout could top $25 million as anchor announces new podcast

Opinion: Exaggerated 2012 book account should've been Bill O’Reilly’s unraveling at Fox

7 things to know about former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly

Politico: Emails between Bill O’Reilly, attorneys hint at last-minute effort to save job

Fox News ends relationship with Bill O’Reilly, O’Reilly responds

