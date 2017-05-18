Gisele Bundchen says Tom Brady suffered concussions during career

Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, admitted in an interview Wednesday morning that her husband has suffered concussions throughout his career, including one last year.

Brady has never been listed on an injury report with a head injury, and he hasn’t missed any games because of a concussion.

>> Read more trending news

Bundchen made the comment during an interview with CBS This Morning.

"He had a concussion last year," she told CBS This Morning. "I mean, he pretty much has concussions every year. We don't talk about it. But he has concussions."

She was asked is she wants him to retire, and she admitted that she worries about his health.

😜 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 30, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Brady, meanwhile, has said he hopes to keep playing football until his mid-40’s.

A recent study says that concussions during youth football can affect brain matter. MRIS done on boys following a hard hit during football showed that there were some changes in the brain’s white matter, the tissue that connects the gray matter of the brain.

“This is important, particularly for children, because their brains are undergoing such rapid change, particularly in the age category from maybe 9 to 18. And we just don’t know a lot of about it,” Dr. Chris Whitlow, a lead researcher, told NBC News.

There is still a lot unknown when it comes to concussions and the brain, and more professional sports players are making the pledge to donate their brains upon death.

"I said I'd be willing to do it, but then you sit down and think about it, and I talked to my wife a little bit about it and yeah, it's an odd moment, but it's something I think I really want to do to help the sport," said former Bruins forward Shawn McEachern. "I have three kids that played hockey. I coach a hockey team of prep school kids and I think it's an important issue."

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the NFL said they had reviewed all reports from the 2016 season associated with Tom Brady:

There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms,” the statement said. “Today we have been in contact with the NFLPA and will work together to gather more information from the club’s medical staff and Mr. Brady. The health and safety of our players is our foremost priority and we want to ensure that all our players have and continue to receive the best care possible.