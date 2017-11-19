This coffee riddle has baffled the internet – can you solve it?

You may want to have a cup of joe – or two – before you try to solve this viral puzzle that is baffling social media users.
If you've checked Facebook or Twitter over the past few days, you've probably seen the image of four coffee cups under a maze of pipes, followed by the question, "Who gets coffee first?"
Let’s see who’s brain works 😭 who gets coffee first ? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/CqCtIeKVsJ— Purp 💜 (@_herbeautyxo) November 9, 2017
Turns out, the puzzle is easier to solve than you may think.
>> Want to see the answer? Click here or flip the card below!
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself