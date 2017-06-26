Listen Live
Nintendo: Super NES Classic Edition with 21 games will hit stores in September
Nintendo: Super NES Classic Edition with 21 games will hit stores in September

Nintendo: Super NES Classic Edition with 21 games will hit stores in September
Nintendo: Super NES Classic Edition with 21 games will hit stores in September

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
More than 25 years after the Super Nintendo Entertainment System hit store shelves and two months after Nintendo stopped production on its revamped NES Classic Edition, the company announced Monday that the Super NES will be back in a mini version slated for a September release.

The Super NES Classic Edition will come with 21 classic games installed, including Donkey Kong Country, Final Fantasy III and Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. A never before released sequel to Super NES classic Star Fox will also be released with the console.

The consoles will be sold starting Sept. 29 at a suggested retail price of $79.99, according to Nintendo.

“While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it,” Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, said in a news release. “With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favorite retro classics with family and friends.”

The Super NES Classic Edition will have the same look and feel as the original, according to Nintendo, only smaller.

The company said the following games will come with the system:

  • Contra III: The Alien Wars
  • Donkey Kong Country
  • EarthBound
  • Final Fantasy III
  • F-ZERO
  • Kirby Super Star
  • Kirby’s Dream Course
  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
  • Mega Man X
  • Secret of Mana
  • Star Fox
  • Star Fox 2
  • Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
  • Super Castlevania IV
  • Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
  • Super Mario Kart
  • Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
  • Super Mario World
  • Super Metroid
  • Super Punch-Out!!
  • Yoshi’s Island
