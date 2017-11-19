Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses pay tribute to AC/DC’s Malcolm Young

The Foo Fighters and Guns N’ Roses paid tribute to Malcolm Young, the AC/DC rhythm guitarist who died Saturday at age 64. Both bands dedicated songs during their respective concerts to Young, who died three years after being diagnosed with dementia.
The Foo Fighters opened its concert in Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival with a blistering version of the 1977 A/C song, “Let There Be Rock,” Rolling Stone reported.
“We're going to play some rock ’n’roll for Malcolm tonight,” Dave Grohl told the crowd as a photo of Young was shown behind the band on the festival's large video screen.
Earlier in the day in a written tribute to Young, Grohl said that AC/DC's 1980 concert film “Let There Be Rock” “changed my life,” Rolling Stone reported.
Guns N' Roses played in Sacramento, California on Saturday. Although Axl Rose did not perform alongside Malcolm while he was the guest lead singer for AC/DC. The singer remains close to Malcolm's younger brother Angus Young, Rolling Stone reported.
“We're gonna dedicate this to Malcolm Young, who will be sorely missed. By none more than his brother Angus,” Rose told the crowd as Slash played a solo rendition of Alice Cooper's "Only Women Bleed."
Guns N' Roses then dedicated its covers of both Bob Dylan's “Knockin' on Heaven's Door” and AC/DC's “Whole Lotta Rosie” to the late guitarist.
In a statement to Rolling Stone, Slash said "Malcolm Young was one of the best-ever rhythm guitarists in rock ’n’ roll. He was a fantastic songwriter and he had a great work ethic too. I toured with AC/DC on their 'Stiff Upper Lip' tour. I found Malcolm to be a really cool, down to earth fellow. The entire rock ’n’ roll community is heartbroken by his passing.”
This goes out to Malcolm Young.— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) November 19, 2017
He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/gO1mWVuDeR
