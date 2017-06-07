Hank Williams Jr. will return to asking, “Are you ready for some football?” every Monday night during the NFL season and this time, he’s joined by Florida Georgia Line and Jason Derulo.

This is Williams’ 24th season performing the opening anthem -- though his first since 2011 -- it’s a debut opportunity for FGL and Derulo, who will help Williams sing his “All My Rowdy Friends are Coming Over Monday Night.”

Williams’ tune was used from 1989 until week three of the 2011 season, when ESPN parted ways with the singer after he made disparaging comments about a golf outing with former President Barack Obama, John Boehner, Joe Biden and John Kasich.

At the time, Williams told the Associated Press, “(ESPN) stepped on the toes of the First Amendment freedom of speech, so therefore me, my song, and ‘All My Rowdy Friends’ are out of here. It’s been a great run.”

“I think it’s a return to our past in that it’s such an iconic song associated with football. It was the original,” ESPN Senior Vice President of events and studio production told The Tennessean. “It belongs to Monday Night Football. It really is about returning to what fans know. It’s a Monday night party and that’s what we’re all hoping to get back to.”

The song will return for the Sept. 11 doubleheader between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings at 6:55 p.m. and Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos at 10:15 p.m.

“I never said, ‘Are you ready for some football’ on stage one time the last five or six years, but I will now,” Williams said. “I’m feeling at home and it’s a real good thing ... It’s kind of like the Nashville Predators playing for the Stanley Cup. It’s like, ‘Wow.’”

The three artists recorded the song last month and filmed the opening video together on June 4 at the Marathon Music Works in Nashville.