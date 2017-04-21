’X-Files’ to return again

The truth is out there ... again.
Fox Broadcasting has announced that the network will premiere what it is calling an “event series” of “The X-Files” next season.
Original stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny will be back as production is slated to start this summer.
The series creator, Chris Carter, is also returning.
Season 11 will consist of 10 episodes. Last year, the series did a short run of six episodes.
“The X-Files” premiered in September 1993 and continued for nine seasons and won 16 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes and a Peabody Award. It spawned multiple films.
