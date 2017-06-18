The Beyhive was abuzz on Twitter after celebrity power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed their long-awaited twins.

On Father’s Day, Beyoncé’s father Matthew Knowles confirmed reports of the births in a tweet.

“Happy Birthday to the twins! Love Granddad,” Knowles said on Twitter Sunday. Knowles is the first family member to publicly announce the births.

Fans have flocked to social media over the past few days as word leaked out that the superstar entertainer has gone into labor in Los Angeles last week.

