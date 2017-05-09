Some blooper reels feature reporters choking on their words, but an ESPN reporter may have made some blooper reels for choking on a bug.

>> Read more trending news

Midway through a segment on “SportsCenter” at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, reporter Michael Eaves began choking on a bug, forcing him to struggle through his conversation with anchor Lisa Kerney.

After trying to fight through it, Eaves eventually gave up, breaking into his analysis to address the situation.

“I’m literally choking on a bug, Lisa. Can you believe that? National television. I’m choking on a bug,” Eaves said while laughing and coughing into his hand.

Kerney stepped in to save her co-worker, reading stats from the studio while Eaves unsuccessfully tried to collect himself. When she noticed he couldn’t continue, Kerney ended the segment.

Eaves had some fun with the incident on social media, sending out a video of the embarrassing moment.

Kerney also joined in on the fun, posting a tweet in response to Eaves’ post.

So.. remember last night when I said I choked on a bug.. well, here ya go! You're welcome. https://t.co/fj2JT1y4DP — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) May 5, 2017