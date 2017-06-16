Erendira Wallenda hangs by teeth in helicopter over Niagara Falls

The wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda hung by her teeth -- literally -- as she performed a stunt in a helicopter over Niagara Falls, WGRZ reported.

Erendira Wallenda, an aerialist, performed the stunt tethered to a hoop suspended from the helicopter 300 feet above the falls on Thursday, the television station reported. After performing some acrobatic stunts, she briefly hung twice by her teeth by using a tethered mouth guard.

According to the Wallendas, the stunt broke a height record set by NIk Wallenda in 2011 when he hung by his teeth 250 feet above SIlver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

Erendira Wallenda, 36 and the mother of three, spent eight minutes of the 10-minute stunt over the falls, WGRZ reported. Her stunt took place on the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s high-wire walk above Niagara Falls.