Eminem releases new single ‘Walk On Water’ featuring Beyonce

Eminem has gotten vulnerable about returning to the spotlight in his new single, “Walk On Water.”

In the song, which features guest vocals from Beyonce, Eminem addresses his disappearance from the music industry, mentioning insecurities with his lyrics and creating new material. The rapper’s rhymes are mostly backed by a simple, driving piano.

“Always in search of the verse I haven’t spit yet will this step just be another misstep to tarnish whatever the legacy love or respect,” he says in the second verse of the song.

Variety reported that a Wednesday tweet from Eminem showed the song’s title was written on a prescription note with a logo for “Revival,” which is suspected to be the title of his upcoming album.

Should the next record have that title, it would follow the trend of the rapper’s past albums. His 2009 album, “Relapse,” and his 2010 album, “Recovery” reference his past struggles with addiction to prescription drugs.

Rolling Stone reported that the song was teased in a mock drug infomercial that was posted on Twitter.

“Cause I’m only human just like you / I’ve been making my mistakes oh if only you knew / I don’t think you should believe in me the way that you do cause I’m terrified to let you down,” Beyonce sings in the chorus.

Eminem may perform the song Nov. 18, when he is a musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.” Chance the Rapper is hosting the show.

The upcoming “SNL” performance and new single come after the rapper delivered a pointed freestyle, called “The Storm,” about President Donald Trump at the 2017 BET Awards in October.

“Walk on Water” can be heard in full on YouTube.

