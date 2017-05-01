The stars of daytime television gathered for the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Sunday.

“Extra’s” Mario Lopez and “The Talk’s” Sheryl Underwood hosted the ceremony.

The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” walked off with the award for the best entertainment talk show, a win made more poignant for DeGeneres because it came on the 20th anniversary of her coming-out episode, Variety reported.

“Good Morning America” snagged one of the top Emmy prizes for best morning program.

“The Talk” won the Emmy for outstanding talk show hosts.

Talk and game show host Steve Harvey won hosting awards for both his daytime talk show and for “Family Feud.”

