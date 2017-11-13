LOS ANGELES - The youngest Kardashian is 1 year old.
E! News reported that Blac Chyna celebrated her daughter Dream Kardashian’s 1st birthday Friday with an over-the-top birthday bash featuring costumes and live “mermaids.”
The mother of two and ex-fiancee of Rob Kardashian shared the celebration with fans on Instagram.
Dream Kardashian turns 1 with mermaid-themed party
“Happy 1st Birthday Dreamy,” she wrote next to a sweet shot of her daughter wearing a blue mermaid tail and cute little pink shell bra.
The nautical bash included a four-tier cake as friends and family members celebrated the little mermaid.
Kardashian celebrated on Friday, Nov. 10, his daughter’s actual birthday, and gave her a pink Mercedes kid’s car.
Happy 1st Birthday mama 😇 pic.twitter.com/lv5HAu2bku— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017
Love You happy baby 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/YJQ9pZ9XvN— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017
“Love You happy baby,” he captioned a Twitter post.
The proud papa also decorated his home with silver balloons that spelled out “Happy Birthday Dream!”
Happy 1st Birthday mama 😇 pic.twitter.com/lv5HAu2bku— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself