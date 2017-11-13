Dream Kardashian turns 1 with mermaid-themed party

The youngest Kardashian is 1 year old.

E! News reported that Blac Chyna celebrated her daughter Dream Kardashian’s 1st birthday Friday with an over-the-top birthday bash featuring costumes and live “mermaids.”

The mother of two and ex-fiancee of Rob Kardashian shared the celebration with fans on Instagram.

“Happy 1st Birthday Dreamy,” she wrote next to a sweet shot of her daughter wearing a blue mermaid tail and cute little pink shell bra.

The nautical bash included a four-tier cake as friends and family members celebrated the little mermaid.

Happy 1st Birthday Dreamy 🏖 ☺️⭐️🎂 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Nov 10, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

Kardashian celebrated on Friday, Nov. 10, his daughter’s actual birthday, and gave her a pink Mercedes kid’s car.

Happy 1st Birthday mama 😇 pic.twitter.com/lv5HAu2bku — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017

Love You happy baby 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/YJQ9pZ9XvN — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017

“Love You happy baby,” he captioned a Twitter post.

The proud papa also decorated his home with silver balloons that spelled out “Happy Birthday Dream!”