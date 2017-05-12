All may not be well on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Ryan Seacrest has barely had time to get comfortable in his new gig as Kelly Ripa’s co-host on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and the rumor mill is already churning.

According to Page Six, things between the co-stars apparently got off to a rocky start. A source told the gossip column that Ripa is not thrilled with ABC’s choice to resurrect “American Idol” now that Seacrest is on her show full-time.

“She doesn’t want a repeat of the Michael Strahan situation. It’s like ABC is once again diluting the attention on ‘Live.’ She wants to make sure her show is Ryan’s first priority, not ‘Idol,’” the source said.

It was announced earlier this week that “Idol” would be making a comeback to TV and almost immediately, there was speculation that Seacrest would join the reboot as host again. The network has not released any details about the judges or host at this time.

“This isn’t some spur-of-the-moment deal. It’s a part of his move to ABC,” said the source. “It’s a no-brainer. He took the job for ‘Idol’ and to host ‘Live.’ It’s the only way ABC could pay him enough money to come over.” ABC is reportedly scheduled to roll out its plan for the show to advertisers later this month.

Seacrest’s rep refuted the rumors saying, “That’s untrue. He does not have a deal with ‘Idol.’ He’s in conversations. His ‘Live’ deal was made independent of any ‘Idol’ discussions. His priority is ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ and his radio show.”

There are conflicting reports about whether or not Ripa is okay with Seacrest doing both shows should the opportunity present itself.

“Kelly is in the loop. She had approval over the co-host, so Ryan was her first choice. It was a very calculated decision by the network and by her. Everyone is thrilled. They’ve known each other 15 years . . . They really are friends,” the source said.

Another insider claimed that ABC plans to air “Idol” on Sundays to prioritize Seacrest’s schedule.

“He’s not going to do anything to jeopardize ‘Live.’ He has a long-term commitment to the show. He’s excited to be living in New York, and this is a big deal for him,” the source said. Ripa’s rep said she’s as excited as Seacrest, “It’s all false. She’s been fully in the loop,” the insider shared.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs weekdays.