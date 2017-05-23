Listen Live
Entertainment
Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
Close

Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know

At least 20 Dead After Explosion Near Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester

Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MANCHESTER, England -  A deadly blast after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night at England's Manchester Arena has killed at least 22 people and injured 59 others, police said.

Here's what we know so far: 

>> Police: At least 22 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

1. The explosion happened after Grande had left the stage and concertgoers were leaving. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion near the exit about 10:30 p.m. local time, The Associated Press reported.

“A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone, and we were all trying to flee the arena,” Majid Khan, 22, told the AP. “It was one bang, and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.”

2. Police believe that the incident was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Fox News reported that the man, who died at the scene, "detonated an improvised explosive device," according to authorities. Police are investigating whether the man had any accomplices, the AP reported.

>> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England

3. Children were among the dead, police said. Meanwhile, families were searching for loved ones who attended the concert.

>> Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims

4. Grande said she was "broken" over the news. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words," tweeted the pop star, who was not hurt in the incident.

>> See the tweet here

>> Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert

Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement.

"Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack," he wrote.

>> Read more trending news

"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

>> See the post here

5. President Donald Trump called those behind the attack "losers."

"So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said Tuesday in Bethlehem. “I won’t call (the attackers) monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are, they’re losers.”

>> Watch his remarks here

British Prime Minister Theresa May called the apparent attack “the worst ever to hit the north of England.”

“It is now beyond doubt the people of Manchester have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack,” she said.

She added that authorities know the name of the suspected perpetrator but will not reveal his identity yet.

A fan is comforted as she leaves the Park Inn hotel in central Manchester, England Tuesday May 23 2017. Over a dozen people were killed in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena late Monday evening. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Ariana Grande concert

Photo Credit: Rui Vieira/AP
A fan is comforted as she leaves the Park Inn hotel in central Manchester, England Tuesday May 23 2017. Over a dozen people were killed in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena late Monday evening. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert

Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims

Manchester attack: Man arrested in connection with explosion at Ariana Grande concert

Photos: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England

  • Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    A deadly blast after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night at England's Manchester Arena has killed at least 22 people and injured 59 others, police said. Here's what we know so far:  >> Police: At least 22 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester 1. The explosion happened after Grande had left the stage and concertgoers were leaving. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion near the exit about 10:30 p.m. local time, The Associated Press reported. “A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone, and we were all trying to flee the arena,” Majid Khan, 22, told the AP. “It was one bang, and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.” 2. Police believe that the incident was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Fox News reported that the man, who died at the scene, 'detonated an improvised explosive device,' according to authorities. Police are investigating whether the man had any accomplices, the AP reported. >> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England 3. Children were among the dead, police said. Meanwhile, families were searching for loved ones who attended the concert. >> Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims 4. Grande said she was 'broken' over the news. 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words,' tweeted the pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. >> See the tweet here >> Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement. 'Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,' he wrote. >> Read more trending news 'We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.' >> See the post here 5. President Donald Trump called those behind the attack 'losers.' 'So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said Tuesday in Bethlehem. “I won’t call (the attackers) monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are, they’re losers.” >> Watch his remarks here British Prime Minister Theresa May called the apparent attack “the worst ever to hit the north of England.” “It is now beyond doubt the people of Manchester have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack,” she said. She added that authorities know the name of the suspected perpetrator but will not reveal his identity yet.
  • Police: At least 22 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
    Police: At least 22 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
    An explosion was reported near Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday. Greater Manchester police said early Tuesday that at least 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the incident, which they believe was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Children were among the dead. >> Read more trending news BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion around 10:35 p.m. local time. >> Related: Photos: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England
  • Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert
    Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert
    Ariana Grande took to social media Monday night to express her sorrow over a deadly explosion that killed at least 22 people – including children – and injured 59 after her concert at England's Manchester Arena. >> Police: At least 19 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester 'Broken,' tweeted the pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words.' >> See the tweet here Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement. >> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England 'Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,' he wrote. >> Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims 'We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.' >> See the post here According to The Associated Press, the blast, which occurred about 10:30 p.m. after Grande's show, is believed to be a terrorist attack carried out by a male suicide bomber, police said early Tuesday.  >> Read more trending news Read more here.
  • ‘The last time I listened to Ariana Grande I almost died too’: Boston journalist makes terrible Twitter joke after Manchester attack 
    ‘The last time I listened to Ariana Grande I almost died too’: Boston journalist makes terrible Twitter joke after Manchester attack 
    Boston-based freelance journalist David Leavitt is facing some serious internet backlash after making a tasteless and vile joke following the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, London Monday night.As reports were still coming out about the injured and fatalities, Leavitt tweeted this: “MULTIPLE CONFIRMED FATALITIES at Manchester Arena. The last time I listened to Ariana Grande I almost died too.” He then followed up with a number of insensitive memes and  tweets like ‘Honestly, for over a year I thought Ariana Grande was something you ordered at Starbucks’ and ‘Too soon?’ (tweet) Leavitt was immediately bombarded with comments from outraged Twitter users. (According to the Daily Mail, Leavitt was a freelance writer for CBS.) (tweet) “Do everyone a favor and shut up for the night. I’m sure your mother/father would be disgusted with your BS comments,” writes Kris Williams. Matt Turner commented, “Was it worth mocking dead children and concert-goers for some extra Twitter hits? You are twisted.” (tweet) Leavitt eventually deleted the tweet ‘since so many asked’ and apologized. (tweet) At the time of writing, at least 22 people have been confirmed dead in the explosion, more than 50 have been injured.
  • Harvard will hold black-only graduation ceremony
    Harvard will hold black-only graduation ceremony
    Black graduate students at Harvard University will soon be a part of a first-of-its-kind ceremony. On May 23, the prestigious university will hold an individual ceremony for black graduate students, according to a report by The Root. The ceremony, which took a year to plan, celebrates “fellowship,” not “segregation,” Michael Huggins, a graduate student who will receive a master’s degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School this month, told The Root.  >> Read more trending news “This is an opportunity to celebrate Harvard’s black excellence and black brilliance,” Huggins told the online publication. “It’s an event where we can see each other and our parents and family can see us as a collective, whole group. A community.” More than 120 students have registered to partake in the ceremony, which will be held at Holmes Field, near the Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The students raised more than $27,000 to pay for the ceremony and a reception that will follow. The student body hopes to organize a similar ceremony for black undergraduate students at Harvard next year, Huggins said. The graduate students still plan to participate in the school’s main ceremony later this month. Last year, Harvard was named the No. 2 best college for African-Americans by Essence and Money magazines. “This is not about segregation,” Huggins told The Root. “It’s about fellowship and building a community. This is a chance to reaffirm for each other that we enter the work world with a network of supporters standing with us. We are all partners.”
