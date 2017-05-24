Listen Live
Entertainment
'Dancing With the Stars' crowns new winner
'Dancing With the Stars' crowns new winner

'Dancing With the Stars' crowns new winner
Photo Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episodes 2410" - After weeks of stunning competitive dancing, the final three couples advance to the finals of "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, MAY 22 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on the ABC Television Network. (Eric McCandless / ABC Via Getty Images) LINDSAY ARNOLD, DAVID ROSS, NORMANI KORDEI, VALENTIN CHMERKOVSKIY, EMMA SLATER, RASHAD JENNINGS

'Dancing With the Stars' crowns new winner

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES -  Congratulations to Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater, the new winners of "Dancing With the Stars."

Jennings came into night two of the two-part finale on the top of the leaderboard. On Monday night, he and partner Slater performed two back-to-back flawless routines that left the judges and audience on their feet. He first performed a flawless Viennese waltz followed by a funky freestyle that earned high praises from the judges.

After part one of the finale, it was clear Jennings had his game face on.

'Dancing With the Stars' crowns new winner

For part two, Jennings and Slater performed a cha-cha and tango fusion as their “24 Hour Challenge.” Slater applauded Jennings’ willingness to “go there” throughout the season.

Bruno Tonioli called the performance “dazzling” and told Jennings he was a “rising star” throughout the competition. Len Goodman shared that was surprised Jennings made it to the finals and applauded him for making it all the way to the end. And fans will be happy to hear that Jennings is joining the summer “DWTS” Summer Nights tour.

>> Read more trending news

The duo earned 39 out of a possible 40 points.

The pair smiled as Jennings took one more final bow with his new trophy surrounded by his fellow season 24 competitors.

