‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller sentenced to prison

Former reality star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison.

Miller, who found fame on the television show “Dance Moms,” was sentenced Tuesday for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian funds into the country without declaring it, The Associated Press reported.

In addition to her sentence, she was ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and spend two years on probation after her release.

Prosecutors said she hid $775,000 in income, cheating her creditors.

Miller announced in March that she was leaving “Dance Moms.”

She said that her father had perfect credit, but when she took over his dance studio, she ran into debt. She said she was going to pay everyone back, but it was more complicated than she thought, the AP reported.

Miller said that she wasn’t trying to fool anyone but rather was trying to keep her business open.

But prosecutors said that she hid what she really brought in at the time, as well as potential income for her television appearance, until a bankruptcy judge saw her on television and realized that she was making more than the $8,899 a month she claimed.

She eventually said that she was paid $288,000 in television income, but that didn’t include nearly $550,000 from personal appearances, dance classes and merchandise sales.

Miller filed for bankruptcy after she defaulted on a $245,000 mortgage on a Florida condominium and $96,000 mortgage on a Pittsburgh-area dance studio, the AP reported.

