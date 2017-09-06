Listen Live
Hurricane Irma barrels through the islands with 185 mph winds, en route to Florida

Entertainment
‘Crown Heights’: haunting new film about innocent man and his 21 years imprisoned for murder
Close

‘Crown Heights’: haunting new film about innocent man and his 21 years imprisoned for murder

‘Crown Heights’: haunting new film about innocent man and his 21 years imprisoned for murder
Photo Credit: Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Colin and Antoinette Warner are pictured with their daughter Nehanda. Warner spent more than two decades fighting for his freedom after his imprisonment at 18-years-old  for a murder he didn’t commit. The new movie ‘Crown Heights’ tells his story.

‘Crown Heights’: haunting new film about innocent man and his 21 years imprisoned for murder

By: Jennifer Brett, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Read up on Colin Warner’s case, listen to the podcast about it and watch “Crown Heights,” the newly released feature film by IFC Films and Amazon Studios.

After all of that, if you get a chance to interview Warner, you’ll have so many questions, and they’ll all feel small and stupid.

There aren’t words big enough to describe the injustice rained down upon Warner, who spent more than two decades in prison after being convicted on the flimsiest of evidence for a murder he didn’t commit. The mere act of taking yet more of his time to talk about it feels like adding to his plight.

“The movie itself brought up a lot of feelings I’d rather not feel right now,” Warner said during our recent interview.

“The community the crime happened in knew the wrong person was arrested for this murder, but they remained silent. To me that is an act of condoning a situation that you know is wrong. The police work in my case was so mediocre.”

His wife, Antoinette, was by his side during the interview, just as she was for much of his outrageous incarceration. They married while he was still in prison and she never gave up believing in him or in the justice that would someday, at long last, come.

“I got the strength from my ancestors,” she said. “As a mother, as a woman of African descent, it hurts. For too long our fathers, our sons, our brothers have been walking this path.”

Read more here.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Body of 3-year-old grandson of Kansas politician found encased in concrete
    Body of 3-year-old grandson of Kansas politician found encased in concrete
    Police in Kansas believe they have found the body of a missing toddler encased in concrete, and his mother and her boyfriend are in custody in connection to the case. Evan Brewer, 3, of Wichita, was missing since at least July 6, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Wichita Eagle reported Wednesday that gubernatorial candidate and former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer confirmed that Evan was his grandson.  “We are devastated by the death of our sweet and loving grandson, Evan,” Brewer said in a statement obtained by the Eagle. “We cannot begin to make sense of this tragedy, but are thankful the suspects are in custody. We request prayers and privacy for our family during this difficult time and while the police continue their investigation.” Police officials said the identity of the body has not been made official. DNA results will take up to two weeks to confirm whether Evan is the child found in the concrete.  During the time Evan was missing, he was believed to be with his mother, Miranda Ryann Miller. Miller was suspected of having left the state with the toddler.  Police now believe that Evan was in Kansas all along. Wichita police Lt. Jeff Gilmore said during a Tuesday news conference that the body believed to be Evan’s was found Saturday after the landlord of a rental property discovered a suspicious block of concrete that emitted a foul odor. The concrete structure was found inside a rental house where Miller and her boyfriend, Stephen Michael Bodine, had been living.  Bodine, 40, and Miller, 36, were already in the Sedgwick County Jail when Evan’s body was found. Jail records show that Bodine is charged with aggravated interference with parental custody, two counts of aggravated assault and a single charge of criminal damage to property. Miller is charged with aggravated interference with parental custody. Both were arrested Aug. 30 after police said they eluded officers trying to serve Miller with a court order intended to protect her son from abuse.  Miller remained in the Sedgwick County Jail Wednesday in lieu of $25,000 bond. Bodine was being held in lieu of $275,000.  “Child deaths are always difficult cases,” Gilmore said. “The circumstances surrounding this particular case have been difficult for the family, the first responders and the community.” Gilmore said police officials’ thoughts and prayers were with the boy, his family and all who were impacted by his death.  Watch the entire police news conference below. The lieutenant said the case began in March, when Evan’s father, Carlo Brewer, went to the police department and the state Department of Children and Family to express concerns for his son’s safety. An investigation was initiated and, in April, allegations of abuse surfaced.  A judge on July 6 granted Brewer an order of protection from abuse on his son’s behalf, Gilmore said. Officers attempting to serve Miller with that protection order said they could not find her or her son. “Information received during this investigation was that the mother had left the state with the child, and we had no specific location,” Gilmore said.  By late August, Wichita police investigators determined that Miller was aware of the court order and was actively eluding them so she could not be served with the document, the lieutenant said.  Miller and Bodine were found in Wichita -- without Evan -- on Aug. 30 and taken into custody, Gilmore said. Police continued trying to find the missing boy.  Bodine’s landlord, who evicted them from the residence following their arrest, stumbled upon the body three days later, the lieutenant said.  Gilmore declined to release any additional information about the investigation.   “We understand the interest in this case and the questions surrounding it,” he said. “However, this involves the death of a 3-year-old child. We do not want to do anything that could compromise or hinder this investigation.” >> Read more trending news Neighbors near the S. Vine Street cul-de-sac where Bodine and Miller lived told the Eagle that they never saw the boy there. They did see a protest held a few weeks ago outside Bodine’s rental home. Resident Toni Freund said about 30 to 40 people chanted outside the house. “They were just saying, ‘Bring him home,’” Freund told the newspaper.  Freund and other residents said they also saw missing persons fliers posted throughout the neighborhood in hopes of finding Evan.  Fliers were also posted on social media, where the toddler’s family members expressed hope that he would soon be found safe. Following Saturday’s discovery, that hope turned to grief. Miller’s brother, Jason Bezdek, told KSNW-TV in Wichita that he never got to meet his nephew because he lives in Florida, but he enjoyed getting photos and videos of the boy from Miller.  “He’s happy, he’s having fun with his mom. They are smiling together,” Bezdek said about Evan in the images he received.  He said that his sister seemed to be doing all right. When he heard on Saturday that his nephew’s body had been found buried in concrete, he “lost it.” “I will never get to hold him. I will never get to hold his little hand,” Bezdek said.  He said Evan was his sister’s “whole life,” but that she struggled with drugs in the past.  Her niece, Amanda Dudziak, agreed.  “The only thing I know is that Evan is the child that she’s always wanted, and she was a loving and nurturing mom until drugs got in the way of that,” Dudziak told the news station. “I’ve known her for 14 years, and the past couple of years, this Mandy is someone I don’t even recognize.” She said their family is heartbroken over the boy’s death. “Evan should be here with us today,” Dudziak said. “He did not deserve this.”
  • House approves initial $7.85 billion in Hurricane Harvey disaster relief
    House approves initial $7.85 billion in Hurricane Harvey disaster relief
    With the Governor of Texas estimating that his state might need over $100 billion in aid from the federal government, the U.S. House on Wednesday approved a first disaster relief plan for victims of Hurricane Harvey, approving a $7.85 billion plan that lawmakers want to send to the President’s desk by the end of the week. “Our message today is that help is on the way,” said Rep. John Culberson (R-TX). “We are acting decisively – there are no Democrats, there are no Republicans.” Describing some of the efforts by regular citizens to help – including the “Cajun Navy” from next door in Louisiana,” Culberson said, “I’ve never been prouder to be an American, never been prouder to be a Houstonian.” Three Republicans voted against the Harvey aid – Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). “Congress should provide disaster relief funding, and we should pay for it now instead of billing our children and grandchildren for it,” Amash said just before the vote. During debate on the House floor, some Texas lawmakers told of the heartache back in their home towns and districts. “The entire district was underway, a vast lake from Houston over to the Louisiana border,” Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) said, as labeled the devastation, “truly heartbreaking.” The quick action on Harvey aid was much different than how the House reacted after major damage from Hurricane Sandy in 2012 – this time Congress may approve funds in two weeks, while for Sandy, it took over two months. Several NY lawmakers using the Harvey debate to pointedly rebuke Texas Republicans over opposition to Sandy aid — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 6, 2017 “I want to say to my Republican friends from Texas, what you did to us, during Superstorm Sandy should not stand – should not be done to any other people, any other place in the country,” said Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY). “I think it’s important that we have to point out the hypocrisy,” said Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), his voice rising on the House floor, as he and other Democrats vowed to support aid for Texas, while pointing out the strong opposition that Republicans had to Sandy aid. The aid bill now goes to the Senate, where Senators may try to attach other provisions – like a temporary increase in the nation’s debt limit – to the House-passed plan.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma made its first landfall early Wednesday in the northeast Caribbean, with the eye of the Category 5 storm passing over Barbuda. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Osceola County School District closed on Friday and Monday ahead of Hurricane Irma
    Osceola County School District closed on Friday and Monday ahead of Hurricane Irma
    Osceola County schools will be closed on Friday, September 8th, and Monday, September 11th ahead of Hurricane Irma. All events, program and other school activities for those days are cancelled as well. The school district is planning to be open on Thursday as normal. They’re planning to reopen on Tuesday, September 12th. Osceola County School District said that a number of their schools will be used as hurricane shelters for Osceola County residents and other Floridians evacuating. Parents are told to monitor the district’s website at www.osceolaschools.net for any further updates.
  • Principal accused of luring girls online for sex, reports say
    Principal accused of luring girls online for sex, reports say
    A man who previously worked as a principal at school districts in Austin, Westlake and Round Rock, Texas, has been arrested in Arizona after law enforcement accused him of soliciting young girls for sex, the Phoenix-area Pinal County sheriff’s office said. >> Read more trending news Karl Waggoner was arrested Tuesday near Four Peaks Elementary School, the Phoenix-area school where he had just begun his job as principal this summer, the Sheriff’s Office said. Waggoner is charged with luring a minor for sex, Arizona records show. Waggoner spent nine years as West Ridge Middle School’s principal in the Eanes school district before he was reassigned to be Westlake High School’s assistant principal in 2012. He worked for a time as Anderson High School’s associate principal, and in 2014, the Round Rock school district hired him to be Hopewell Middle School’s principal until 2016, when the Round Rock district named him the associate director of administrative projects. >> Teacher accused of sex with students in cemetery sentenced Authorities said they found online ads believed to have been posted by Waggoner soliciting young girls to go skinny dipping with him at his home, the Sheriff’s Office said. After finding this, a Pinal County Sheriff's Office detective conducted an undercover investigation, pretending to be a 14-year-old girl, and began communicating with Waggoner. Waggoner engaged in 'sexually inappropriate conversations' and 'discussed engaging in sexual acts' with the undercover detective and provided sexually explicit photos, the Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office in Arizona is working with Texas law enforcement agencies to investigate whether Waggoner may have committed similar acts there, the sheriff’s office said. >> Teacher accused of sex with student, having child with him Waggoner is still an employee with the Arizona school district but is not performing any job duties for the district while the investigation continues, the Arizona school district wrote in a letter to parents. An assistant principal at a nearby school will take over Waggoner’s job. “Even up until this weekend, Mr. Waggoner was posting ads online soliciting young girls for sex,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a statement. “Waggoner held a position of trust, spending decades educating middle and high school students in Texas. We are working with those law enforcement agencies to see if there are any victims out there. Considering the evidence, we are grateful we were able to arrest Waggoner and keep him from victimizing children in our county.”
