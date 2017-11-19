Listen Live
clear-day
78°
H 80
L 52

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
78°
Mostly Cloudy
H 80° L 52°
  • clear-day
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 80° L 52°
  • cloudy-day
    66°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 80° L 52°
  • clear-day
    53°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 75° L 63°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
Country music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis dead at 85
Close

Country music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis dead at 85

Country music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis dead at 85
Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis died Sunday morning in Florida.

Country music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis dead at 85

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis died early Sunday morning in Ocala, Florida, according to his publicist, Don Murry Grubbs. He was 85.

>> Read more trending news

In his six-decade career, the singer recorded more than 60 albums, had three dozen Top 10 singles and wrote several hit songs that are now regarded as classics, the Tennessean reported.

During the 1960s, Tillis’ songs charted for several artists, with hits like “Ruby (Don't Take Your Love to Town),” “Mental Revenge” and “Detroit City,” becoming classics, the Tennessean reported.

As a recording artist, Tillis scored during the 1970s with two dozen Top 10 hits. Five of them topped the charts, including “Coca Cola Cowboy” in 1979.

His other No. 1 hits were “I Ain’t Never” in 1972, “Good Woman Blues”  in 1976, “Heart Healer” in 1976, “I Believe in You” in 1978. He also went to No. 1 in 1980 with “Southern Rains.”

The Country Music Association named Tillis Entertainer of the Year in 1976, the Tennessean reported, and he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame that same year.

Tillis appeared on several television shows, including “Hee Haw” and “Hollywood Squares.” He also appeared in films such as “Cannonball Run” and “Smokey and the Bandit.” He  did commercials for Whataburger, a fast-food restaurant chain, the Tennessean

reported.

Lonnie Melvin Tillis was born on Aug. 8, 1932, near Tampa, Fla. He developed a speech impediment after a childhood bout of malaria, the Tennessean reported. But he used the stammer to his advantage as an entertainer.

“After a lot of years and more hurting than I like to remember, I can talk about it lightly — which eases things a bit,” he wrote in “Stutterin' Boy,” his 1984 autobiography. “It's a way of showing people that it hasn't licked me, so it doesn't have to lick others.”

In 2007, Tillis was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry Hall of Fame by his daughter, singer Pam Tillis. Later that year, he was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

"I'm just so thankful, for everything," he  said when he was inducted.

In 2011, Tillis was named a National Medal of Arts recipient for his contributions to country music, the Tennessean reported. He received his award in February 2012 during a White House ceremony.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • St. Cloud Police looking for suspect who struck an officer during a traffic stop
    St. Cloud Police looking for suspect who struck an officer during a traffic stop
    On Sunday morning, the Saint Cloud Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Cypress Grove Court.    The suspect fled the traffic stop, striking the officer in the process. The officer fired at the suspect's vehicle, striking the driver's side window.    The person continued to drive recklessly, eventually jumping from the moving vehicle, which crashed into a park car in the area of Cypress Forrest Lane.    Police say the officer who was struck received minor injuries. The suspect is still at large.    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (407)-891-6700 or Crimeline at (800)-423-TIPS(8477).
  • Robert Mugabe expelled by Zimbabwe's ruling political party
    Robert Mugabe expelled by Zimbabwe's ruling political party
    Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe was dismissed as leader of ZANU-PF, the country’s ruling party, on Sunday, Reuters reported. >> Read more trending news He was replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa, the deputy Mugabe fired this month, sources at a special ZANU-PF meeting to decide Mugabe’s fate told Reuters.“He has been expelled,” one of the delegates said. “Mnangagwa is our new leader.” Mugabe’s wife, Grace, who had harbored ambitions of succeeding the 93-year-old leader, was also expelled from the party, Reuters reported. Speaking before the meeting, war veterans’ leader Chris Mutsvangwa said Mugabe was running out of time to negotiate his departure and should leave the country while he could. “He’s trying to bargain for a dignified exit,” he said. Mutsvangwa said he would call for street protests if Mugabe refused to leave. “We will bring back the crowds and they will do their business.” he told reporters.
  • Suspect named in Pennsylvania police officer's shooting death
    Suspect named in Pennsylvania police officer's shooting death
    Here’s what we know about the fatal shooting of a New Kensington, Pennsylvania, police officer: >> Visit WPXI.com for complete coverage >> Click here or scroll down for more >> Read more trending news
  • Florida man with tattooed face arrested for car theft, again
    Florida man with tattooed face arrested for car theft, again
    The Marion County Sheriff’s office credits a K-9 deputy for tracking down a car theft suspect. Deputies said they noticed the stolen 2005 Hyundai from Putnam County pulling into the parking lot of the Queens Garden Resort in Ocala Saturday.  According to deputies, the driver Robert Wade Hardister, 26, got out of the car and ran.  Deputy Matthew Hooper said  K-9 Ramo tracked Hardister down and he surrendered without incident.  Turns the man with the wildly tattooed face had been arrested for vehicle theft in Palm Beach County in September 2016. tattoo covered man arrested  Hardister faces (no pun intended) charges of grand theft auto.
  • OPD officer pickup truck crashes into 408 toll plaza and catches fire
    OPD officer pickup truck crashes into 408 toll plaza and catches fire
    An Orlando Police department officer is in the hospital after crashing their pickup truck into a toll booth on State Road 408 Saturday morning.   The truck crashed into a collapsible safety barrier at the toll plaza on the East/West Expressway eastbound near Andes Avenue.    The truck catapulted into the guardrail and caught fire, prompting the officer to flee from the scene. Police are investigating this as a hit and run.    The pay lanes were closed and traffic was diverted into the E-pass lanes. Tolls were waived by the Expressway Authority while the scene was being cleared. All lanes are now open.    Police have not released the name of the officer driving the vehicle, but were able to locate him and took him to the hospital for his injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.    The officer involved in the crash has been relieved of duty and an internal investigation is underway.    The identity of the officer, as well as whether or not they will face charges has not yet been released.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.