Could Smashing Pumpkins be reuniting for tour?

Could the original members of Smashing Pumpkins be making plans to reunite?

Some fans believe comments made by the band’s original drummer are signaling that the group is getting back together.

Smashing Pumpkins’ original drummer, Jimmy Chamberlin, said during an interview with WGN Radio that he’s going to record with “people who used to be in the band,” NME reported.

>> Read more trending news

The original Smashing Pumpkins started breaking up in 1999, when bassist D’Arcy Wretzky left, Rolling Stone reported. The remaining members got back together for a farewell tour in 2000, but the concerts were missing guitarist James Iha at that time. He has played with the band since 2016, NME reported.

Billy Corgan is not ruling out another reunion, and understands that fans have expectations.

“So my whole thing is if we’re going to do it, I think we do it to make people happy and not go against the tide of what people would want to hear in that type of stuff, but my interest in it is sort of limited. I’m not gonna do it for like 14 years of my life,” Corgan said during an interview earlier this year with Chicago’s 97.9 The Loop.