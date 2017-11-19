Listen Live
cloudy-day
76°
H 72
L 52

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
76°
Sunny
H 72° L 52°
  • cloudy-day
    76°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 72° L 52°
  • clear-day
    53°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 72° L 52°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 75° L 63°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
‘Cosby Show’ actor Earle Hyman dead at 91
Close

‘Cosby Show’ actor Earle Hyman dead at 91

‘Cosby Show’ actor Earle Hyman dead at 91
Photo Credit: NBC/NBC via Getty Images
From left, Phylicia Rashad as Clair Hanks Huxtable, Bill Cosby as Dr. Cliff' Huxtable, Earle Hyman as Russell Huxtable, and Clarice Taylor as Anna Huxtable. From an episode of "The Cosby Show."

‘Cosby Show’ actor Earle Hyman dead at 91

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Earle Hyman, the actor best known for playing Russell Huxtable, Bill Cosby’s wise father on “The Cosby Show,” died Friday. He was 91.

>> Read more trending news

Hyman died at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, N.J., his nephew, Rick Ferguson, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Hyman played Othello on stage, was a regular on Broadway and received a Tony nomination for his performance as Oscar in the 1980 play “The Lady From Dubuque.” He also played the voice of Pantro on the animated series “ThunderCats, according to the Reporter.

From 1984 to 1992, Hyman played the father of obstetrician Cliff Huxtable and offered sage advice to his five grandchildren.

Hyman received an Emmy nomination in 1986 for outstanding guest performance in a comedy series on “The Cosby Show” episode “Happy Anniversary.”

"That's the one episode that was the most loved, most seen. People just loved it. It just shot off the charts,” Hyman said in 2009 on the podcast “Just My Show.” “We just had a ball, and the atmosphere just went over into a kind of reality. We were no longer Clarice and Earle, we were really Anna and Russell Huxtable.”

Born on Oct. 11, 1926, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Hyman was the son of schoolteachers with Native American and African roots. He was raised in Brooklyn, New York, and began his film career with an uncredited appearance in the Oscar best picture winner “The Lost Weekend” (1945), according to the Reporter.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Decomposed body found near Orlando International Airport
    Decomposed body found near Orlando International Airport
    Orlando police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found near Orlando International Airport Sunday morning.   Police say the body was found in a secluded wooded area near the intersection of Avenue C and Andros Place.    The scene has been classified as an 'unattended death', meaning time has passes since the person has died.    Police have not released the identity of the deceased.    The cause of death is also not known, pending an autopsy by the medical examiner's office, which is scheduled to be performed on Monday.
  • St. Cloud Police looking for suspect who struck an officer during a traffic stop
    St. Cloud Police looking for suspect who struck an officer during a traffic stop
    On Sunday morning, the Saint Cloud Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Cypress Grove Court.    The suspect fled the traffic stop, striking the officer in the process. The officer fired at the suspect's vehicle, striking the driver's side window.    The person continued to drive recklessly, eventually jumping from the moving vehicle, which crashed into a park car in the area of Cypress Forrest Lane.    Police say the officer who was struck received minor injuries. The suspect is still at large.    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (407)-891-6700 or Crimeline at (800)-423-TIPS(8477).
  • Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe addresses nation, defies resignation expectations
    Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe addresses nation, defies resignation expectations
    In an address on state television Sunday, Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe  defied expectations he would resign, Reuters reported. The 93-year-old, who has led the country since it gained independence in 1980 from Great Britain, pledged to preside over a ZANU-PF congress next month even though the ruling party had removed him as its leader hours earlier. >> Read more trending news ZANU-PF had given Mugabe less than 24 hours to quit as head of state or face impeachment, Reuters reported.  During his address on state television, Mugabe acknowledged criticism against him from ZANU-PF, the military and the public, but did not speak about resigning, Reuters reported. Earlier, Mugabe was replaced as party leader by Emmerson Mnangagwa, the deputy he fired this month,  Reuters reported.“He has been expelled,” one of the delegates said. “Mnangagwa is our new leader.” Mugabe’s wife, Grace, who had harbored ambitions of succeeding the 93-year-old leader, was also expelled from the party, Reuters reported.
  • Suspect named in Pennsylvania police officer's shooting death
    Suspect named in Pennsylvania police officer's shooting death
    Here’s what we know about the fatal shooting of a New Kensington, Pennsylvania, police officer: >> Visit WPXI.com for complete coverage >> Click here or scroll down for more >> Read more trending news
  • Florida man with tattooed face arrested for car theft, again
    Florida man with tattooed face arrested for car theft, again
    The Marion County Sheriff’s office credits a K-9 deputy for tracking down a car theft suspect. Deputies said they noticed the stolen 2005 Hyundai from Putnam County pulling into the parking lot of the Queens Garden Resort in Ocala Saturday.  According to deputies, the driver Robert Wade Hardister, 26, got out of the car and ran.  Deputy Matthew Hooper said  K-9 Ramo tracked Hardister down and he surrendered without incident.  Turns the man with the wildly tattooed face had been arrested for vehicle theft in Palm Beach County in September 2016. tattoo covered man arrested  Hardister faces (no pun intended) charges of grand theft auto.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.