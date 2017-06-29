The Associated Press issued a correction to a story it published Thursday about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

>> Read more trending news

To the horror of Deadheads everywhere, the AP called the legendary psychedelic rock band the Grateful Dead the “Breaking Dead.”

“In a story June 29 about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Associated Press reported erroneously the name of one of the hall’s inductees. The band is the Grateful Dead, not the Breaking Dead,” the AP said in issuing a correction.

There’s no word on how such an embarrassing error occurred.

Franken jams backstage at Grateful Dead concert https://t.co/Cf8dDgmO9E pic.twitter.com/q6xKMyomh1 — The Hill (@thehill) June 23, 2017