Entertainment
Comedian Leslie Jones tweets The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles is racist
Close

Comedian Leslie Jones tweets The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles is racist

Comedian Leslie Jones tweets The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles is racist
Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Leslie Jones told her Twitter followers not to stay at The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles after accusing the hotel of racism.

Comedian Leslie Jones tweets The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles is racist

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES -  Leslie Jones isn’t happy with the Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles, according to her Twitter feed.

After hosting the BET Awards Sunday, the “Saturday Night Live” cast member and comedian checked into the luxury hotel franchise but was not happy with the service and said so in a tweet to her 600,000 followers Monday.

>> Read more trending news

“Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!” she tweeted.

Jones did not specify what made her stay an unhappy one, but the hotel brand responded to the tweet, writing, “We’re very sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away.”

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to the hotel for comment and received the following statement: 

“Diversity and inclusion are part of the fabric of The Ritz-Carlton culture and operations. We remain committed to providing an environment where all feel welcome. While we do not comment publicly about individual guests, we take every guest concern seriously and work quickly to resolve issues.”

E! News reported that it is not clear if the issue has been privately resolved.


