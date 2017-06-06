Zach Roloff is opening up about his health.

Roloff revealed on this week’s episode of “Little People, Big World” that he’s been sick and secretly battling headaches and nausea in recent months. The new dad told his family that he wasn’t sure exactly how long he’s experienced the symptoms, but that “it has been many months.”

>> Read more trending news

“I don’t really talk about it because there’s already so much happening,” Roloff said. “Something’s wrong, here. I don’t know what it is, but it’s something.”

He admitted that sometimes the symptoms were so bad, he felt like he was going to die.

“It’s like I’m on my deathbed!”

A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on Apr 9, 2016 at 5:05pm PDT

When he talked to his father about his symptoms, Matt Roloff was very concerned.

“You’ve got to get this solved now!” Matt ordered.

When Zach told his mother, Amy Roloff, she shared her concern for her son and said that the symptoms might be related to a shunt that was implanted in his head as a baby to help drain fluids from his brain.

A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on May 14, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

“It was devastating,” she said. “If the shunt fails, it can be life threatening.”

>> Related: ‘Little People, Big World’ stars Zach, Tori Roloff reveal new baby is a little person

Zach put his own health concerns aside and only thought of his wife, Tori Roloff, throughout the whole ordeal.

“Now would be a terrible time for me to have to go into surgery,” Zach said. “Tori has already gone through enough. I don’t want to frighten her.”

The couple later went to the doctor to get Zach checked out but the test results were inconclusive. He was advised to keep a log of his symptoms to help his doctor more accurately come up with a diagnosis.

Read more here.