Classic film buffs love Audrey Hepburn’s iconic turn as Holly Golightly in the legendary 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” but until now the only way you could really have breakfast at the luxury jeweler was the same way Holly Golightly did: standing outside Tiffany’s landmark Manhattan building with a coffee and a croissant window shopping.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori via Getty Images British actress Audrey Hepburn acting in the film 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' in New York in 1960.

That has all changed now. Tiffany & Co. opened the Blue Box Café on Friday on the fourth floor of the company’s Fifth Avenue location, according to The New York Times. The airy space is decorated in the company’s famous robin’s-egg blue and white color scheme on everything from the walls to the chairs and even the plates.

The “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” menu includes a breakfast plate named after the iconic movie and other breakfast and lunch items.

“The space is experimental and experiential – a window into the new Tiffany,” chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff said in a statement.

The opening comes 56 years after the movie forever enshrined the high-end jeweler into pop culture history.