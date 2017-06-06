Video shows Jerry Seinfeld awkwardly avoid hug from singer Kesha

Jerry Seinfeld’s character was bit of a germaphobe in his NBC sitcom that ran from 1989 to 1998, but Monday night, the comedian got a little skittish in real life when confronted with intimacy from pop star Kesha.

Seinfeld and a number of other celebrities were in Washington, D.C., at the Kennedy Center for the National Night of Laughter and Song when he bumped into Kesha, who approached him and said, “I’m Kesha, I love you so much, can I give you a hug?”

Seinfeld promptly turned the “Tik Tok” singer down with a simple, “No thanks.” After three attempts, she jumped away and Seinfeld said, “I don’t know who that was.” When radio personality Tommy McFly told the actor who he’d just encountered, Seinfeld said “well, I wish her the best.”

Seinfeld was headlining the event along with Hugh Jackman, Jay Leno and Margaret Cho.

Watch the awkward encounter below.