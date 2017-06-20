Update: Bob Barker ‘doing fine’ after fall

Update: Former game show host Bob Barker says he is doing fine after hit the back of his head during a fall last week. He was taken to Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles by his housekeeper, a Barker representative told Entertainment Tonight.

He has since been released and has returned home.

Barker’s spokesperson told ET that he “has had some minor discomfort and pain, but is doing fine as the days go on.



Original story: The longtime host of the game show “The Price is Right,” Bob Barker, was rushed to the hospital last week after suffering a fall at his Hollywood Hills home.

Barker was in the bathroom when he slipped, fell and hit his head, according to TMZ. He called 911 after the fall and paramedics checked him out on the scene.

Barker reportedly did not want to go to the hospital for more testing in an ambulance, so his housekeeper took him instead.

Doctors ran a series of tests and determined there were no blood clots or visible injuries.

He was released and was resting comfortably at home a few hours later.

The incident reportedly worried the 93-year-old TV veteran because he suffered a similar fall in 2015 that left him with a laceration on his forehead.

