Trevor Noah on Philando Castile footage: ‘It broke me’

The “Daily Show” detoured from comedy on Wednesday, as Trevor Noah talked frankly and emotionally about the released dashcam footage in which a Minnesota man was killed by police last year during a traffic stop.

>> Read more trending news

“It broke me,” Noah said, saying he was moved by the final part of the footage showing the death of Philando Castile. In that part of the video, the 4-year-old daughter of Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, is whisked away from the car after witnessing the shooting.

Noah had addressed the verdict on Monday’s show, Slate reported. Jeronimo Yanez, the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Castile, was found not guilty of second degree manslaughter Friday.

“‘You shot four bullets into him, sir.” It’s ... mindblowing that Diamond Reynolds has just seen her boyfriend shot in front of her — she still has the presence of mind to be deferential to the policeman. In that moment, the cop has panicked, but clearly black people never forget their training,” Noah said. “Still in that moment the black person is saying sir. “‘I respect you, sir. I understand what I need to do, sir.’” The same thing Philando Castile did.”

<.center>