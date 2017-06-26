Tempers flared at the BET Awards Sunday night between members of the Atlanta rap group Migos and interviewer Joe Budden after an abrupt mic-drop end to an interview.
Actually, the interview wasn’t going that well even before Budden abruptly bolted. He, DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis were asking what became a contentious line of questioning when Akademiks said Takeoff (Kirshnik Khari Ball), a member of Migos, how he felt about being left off the hit single “Bad and Boujee.”
“Do it look like I’m left off ‘Bad and Boujee?'” Takeoff responded.
11AM EST. #EveryDayStruggle pic.twitter.com/WAZLYjdjV2— Everyday Struggle (@EverydayStrugg) June 26, 2017
The mic drop and walk-off shortly followed and that’s when the storm clouds started gathering, figuratively speaking.
“Where’s our security guard?” you can hear someone asking in a video of the incident.
It seems everyone moved on, though, without further incident.
