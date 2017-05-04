Stephen Colbert doubles down on Trump rant: ‘I would do it again’

Late night television host Stephen Colbert is standing his ground against a social media backlash over a crude comment he made about President Donald Trump on his “Late Show” Monday night, and said Wednesday night he’d say it again.



During Monday’s monologue, Colbert addressed Trump’s treatment of fellow CBS colleague John Dickerson during an interview when Trump cut off Dickerson and walked away. The TV show host made a vulgar remark about Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, sparking a call by some for CBS to fire Colbert.

“I’m your host Stephen Colbert… am I still the host,” Colbert said in his opening line of Wednesday’s monologue.

“I was a little upset with Donald Trump for upsetting a friend of mine so at the end of my monologue I had a few choice insults for the president in return -- I don’t regret that,” he said Wednesday.

“I would do it again.”

Colbert has battled a social media backlash before. His former show “The Colbert Report” sent out a controversial tweet in 2014 about the Washington Redskins owner and a charity he started for native Americans, but Colbert weathered the storm on that one, too.

Agree with my friend & tireless LGBTQ advocate @ScottNevins here: Colbert's joke wasn't offensive and #firecolbert is manufactured outrage. pic.twitter.com/tMNHuWAFoO — Brian Normoyle (@BrianNormoyle) May 4, 2017