Singer Mary J. Blige must pay ex-husband $30K per month
Close

Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt
Singer Mary J. Blige.

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt

A judge has ordered singer Mary J. Blige to pay her ex-husband $30,000 per month in temporary spousal support, E! Online reported.

Blige filed for divorce in 2016 after 13 years of marriage to Martin “Kendu” Isaacs, who also is her former manager. According to documents, Blige argued that the couple’s prenuptial agreement waived any spousal support. However, a judge ruled that Blige must pay the monthly support retroactively to September. That, along with her attorney fees, will cost the singer more than $235,000, TMZ reported.

Isaacs originally sought $129,319 per month, TMZ reported.

People reported that Blige claimed in court documents that Isaacs spent more than $420,000 during their marriage on “travel charges” that involved his girlfriend, not her.

