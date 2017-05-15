Listen Live
Celebrity News
Russell Wilson faces backlash after posting Mother's Day message to wife Ciara
Russell Wilson faces backlash after posting Mother's Day message to wife Ciara

Russell Wilson faces backlash after posting Mother's Day message to wife Ciara
Russell Wilson got some heat from fans of rapper Future for a post on social media in honor of Mother’s Day.

The pro football quarterback took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his wife, singer Ciara, a happy Mother’s Day.

“Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I’m so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara,” he wrote. 

Wilson and Ciara just welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna Princess. Ciara also has a 3-year-old son from a previous relationship with rapper Future. 

Future’s fans were quick to point out the use of the word “our” in Wilson’s tribute, because he is not the biological father of her son.

“Russ, go worry about your done career. The man’s child can never be yours,” one follower wrote.

“You can call him your son, but you did no work to make that child, so try again,” another Instagram user said.

Several of Wilson’s fans were quick to jump to his defense and applauded him for referring to his stepson as his own.

“He’s doing a great job,” one commenter wrote. “When you marry, you take on that role as a father to her child! What’s the fuss about anyway?”

“Being a stepfather, I’ll never get in the way of the relationship of my son and his dad,” one man wrote. “But if he is with me, I feed, clothe and help raise him. Then he's my son. If (a child’s biological father) didn't want that, (he) should’ve married (his child’s mother). Or try to get full custody. That probably won't happen. So (in) other words, it’s our son.”

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket today
    SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket today
    SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Monday evening at Kennedy Space Center. Monday's launch window is between 7:20-8:10 p.m., and the rocket will launch from Pad 39A. The rocket will carry a commercial communications satellite for Inmarsat of London. That satellite was originally supposed to launch on April 30th on a Falcon Heavy rocket, but was pushed back. We'll carry that launch live tonight on News 96.5 WDBO. Falcon 9 and Inmarsat-5 Flight 4 vertical on Pad 39A. The 49-minute launch window opens at 7:21 p.m. EDT, or 23:21 UTC. pic.twitter.com/BYylLU7TTE&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 15, 2017 
  Child predator sting nabs 21 in Florida undercover operation, including teacher
    Child predator sting nabs 21 in Florida undercover operation, including teacher
    Jacksonville Sheriff's deputies have arrested 21 people in a week-long undercover operation targeting sex crimes against children.  Those arrested during Operation Watchdog ranged in age from 21 to 61, and were jailed on charges of soliciting minors for sex, according to authorities. Officers posing as underage children established the meetings then made the arrests, Sheriff Mike Williams said.  According to Williams, most of those arrested live in the Jacksonville area, and one is an associate teacher at Palencia Elementary School in St. Johns County.  Kyle Permenter, 24, was hired by St. Johns Schools in October of 2016 and is in his first year of teaching in the district.  A spokesperson for the St. Johns County School District said they learned about the arrest on May 9th and took immediate action by suspending the teacher with pay as an internal investigation continues.  Another arrest involved a man who had recently been released from prison for armed burglary. He fled from police and rammed a number of vehicles while resisting arrest, authorities said.  "Needless to say individuals who are trolling the Internet are not always who they pretend to be, and our children can never be certain of the intentions of strangers," Williams said.  He recommends parents supervise their children at all times when they're online so they know who they are communicating with. 
  Orlando commissioners to decide on medical marijuana clinic regulations
    Orlando commissioners to decide on medical marijuana clinic regulations
    City commissioners are voting this afternoon on a proposal to allow up to 7 clinics in the city that can sell medical grade marijuana. The Knox Medical center is slated to open at 1901 N. Orange Avenue. Under the proposed regulations, dispensaries will be prohibited within 1000' of a school, a park, religious institution, day care center, drug treatment facility and within 200' of a residential zoning district.  Clinics also have to be at least one mile apart from each other.However, there is an exception for hospitals with at least 100 beds and such clinics can be operated within the hospital itself. The city's proposed regulations also limit clinic hours from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.  Drive-ins are prohibited. Orlando City Council meets Monday at 2:00 p.m. This is a developing story and updates will be posted.
  4-year-old boy hit, killed by van after wandering from hotel room
    4-year-old boy hit, killed by van after wandering from hotel room
    A 4-year-old boy with special needs was fatally struck by a van early Friday after he wandered from a hotel room in Orange County, Florida.  Kiyan Tomlin, 4, was hit shortly after 2 a.m. across the street from the Extended Stay America motel where his family was staying, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The boy and his parents were visiting from Brooklyn, New York, Montes said. His father is originally from the area, and the family was in town to search for a place to live, Sgt. Kim Montes said. 'The child went to bed with the parents around 11 o 'clock,' Montes said. 'Sometime in the middle of the night, they believe he got up.' The door of the family's hotel room had been latched shut, but a chair was found against the door and the boy's parents didn't place it there, troopers said. Officials said the child was wearing a shirt and mismatched shoes and had no pants on. An hour into their investigation, troopers found a trail of small shoe prints on a dirt path that led back to a partially opened side door at the hotel. Investigators located the parents' hotel room, the door of which was cracked open. The boy's parents were asleep in the room, unaware that the child had left, Montes said. 'We can always go back and question what could have been done, but we also have to factor in the human factor of these types of incidents,' Montes said. 'And right now, what the parents are telling us -- everything we found in that room is coinciding with what they have told us.' A 56-year-old Orlando man said he didn't see the child in the road when he walked in front of his van, investigators said. The driver stopped immediately after the crash, but the boy was dead, troopers said. The accident is under investigation.  
  Rain won't ease fire danger
    Rain won’t ease fire danger
    There may have been only a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday, but alot of soccer and baseball games got rained out over the weekend.  It was a welcome break from the heat and scorching temperatures.    The national weather service says less than one quarter of an inch fell at Orlando International Airport, but more than eight inches fell north of Tampa.   While the rain cooled off the Keetch Byram Drought Index county average in Seminole county, fire danger remains high in Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties.  Seminole is at 550, Orange 600 and Osceola a scorching 650.  The Index is the scale the Forestry service uses, along with other factors to gauge fire danger. 
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.