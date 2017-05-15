Russell Wilson got some heat from fans of rapper Future for a post on social media in honor of Mother’s Day.

>> Read more trending news

The pro football quarterback took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his wife, singer Ciara, a happy Mother’s Day.

Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I'm so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on May 13, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

“Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I’m so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara,” he wrote.

Wilson and Ciara just welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna Princess. Ciara also has a 3-year-old son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Future’s fans were quick to point out the use of the word “our” in Wilson’s tribute, because he is not the biological father of her son.

>> Related: Melania Trump's 2006 interview highlights her first months of motherhood

“Russ, go worry about your done career. The man’s child can never be yours,” one follower wrote.

“You can call him your son, but you did no work to make that child, so try again,” another Instagram user said.

Several of Wilson’s fans were quick to jump to his defense and applauded him for referring to his stepson as his own.

“He’s doing a great job,” one commenter wrote. “When you marry, you take on that role as a father to her child! What’s the fuss about anyway?”

“Being a stepfather, I’ll never get in the way of the relationship of my son and his dad,” one man wrote. “But if he is with me, I feed, clothe and help raise him. Then he's my son. If (a child’s biological father) didn't want that, (he) should’ve married (his child’s mother). Or try to get full custody. That probably won't happen. So (in) other words, it’s our son.”