Rosario Dawson finds cousin dead in her California home, report says

Rosario Dawson is mourning the loss of a younger cousin, who was found unresponsive in Dawson’s California home.

According to TMZ, the actress found her 26-year-old cousin unresponsive in her Venice home last week.

Vanez Ines Vasquez was found downstairs in the home. Paramedics took her to a hospital after attempting to resuscitate her. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, TMZ reported.

Vasquez worked for Dawson and had been suffering from migraines and hypertension before the incident, according to TMZ. The tabloid reported that early investigation points to a natural cause of death.

A toxicology test has been performed and results are pending, though it is being reported that Vasquez had no history of substance abuse.

Dawson, 38, and her family have not released a statement.