Rihanna Photoshops Queen’s head onto her body in Instagram posts

Rihanna is amusing some and annoying others with her Instagram posts about Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.
The award-winning singer Photoshopped the queen’s head onto her body in a series of photos of herself dressed in racy outfits.
One of the photos shows the queen’s head on Rihanna’s body dressed in the revealing outfit that the artist wore to Coachella. Another shot shows the monarch’s head superimposed on Rihanna’s body wearing a bright red Givenchy heart-shaped cape. Yet another photo shows the queen dressed in leprechaun green wearing thigh-high boots with a bright green blazer and woolly coat.
Rihanna, a native of Barbados, posted the shots as the queen celebrates her 91st birthday.
Media outlets in the UK aren’t happy about the posts. “Rihanna has gone on a bizarre Instagram rampage,” one headline read. Another said: “Rihanna has been accused of disrespecting the Queen on Instagram” and another said, “Rihanna courts controversy with Queen Elizabeth mashup photos on Instagram.”
One Facebook user accused the singer of “trolling” the queen. Other social media users found the posts entertaining.
