Celebrity News
Reports: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West hire surrogate for third child
Close

Reports: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West hire surrogate for third child

The Kim and Kanye Timeline

Reports: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West hire surrogate for third child

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TV personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are hiring a surrogate to carry their third child, according to reports.

People, citing an unamed source, reported that West, 40, and Kardashian, 36, have hired a surrogate to carry their third child because of the risk posed to Kardashian for another pregnancy.

BuzzFeed News reported that the two are already expecting a third child via a surrogate, citing "a source with knowledge of the situation."

>> Read more trending news

Kardashian's struggles with conceiving and pregnancy have been documented on her long-running E! reality TV series, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." BuzzFeed News reported that she recently wrote a blog post about her complications when carrying daughter North West, 4, and son Saint West, 18 months.

Related: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: A relationship timeline

"We induced my labor and I had North soon after. Right after delivery, the placenta usually then comes out. Mine did not," she wrote. "My placenta stayed attached inside my uterus, which is a condition called placenta accreta. This is a high-risk condition that happens when the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall.
"My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!! ... My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that -- it was the most painful experience of my life! They gave me a second epidural but we were racing against time, so I just had to deal."

Related: Photos: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West through the years

The season 13 finale of Kardashian's reality show with her family illustrated her interest in surrogacy. She reached out to younger sister Khloe Kardashian, 32, about surrogacy, but Khloe Kardashian ultimately decided against it.  

"I'd just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that's safe," she said in the fourth episode of the 13th season. "And if, for some reason, I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be OK if I wasn't here."

According to TMZ, the couple found a surrogate through an agency. The surrogate will reportedly be paid $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500 and will be paid $5,000 for each additional child if there are multiples. 

Kardashian and West's reps have not confirmed these reports.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West in 2016.
Close

Reports: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West using surrogate for third child

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West in 2016.

