Report: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian set to wed Thursday

According to some reports, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian will be husband and wife by the weekend.

Numerous publications are reporting that the couple plan to wed in front of family and friends in an intimate ceremony in New Orleans. The Daily Mail reported that the nuptials could take place as early as Thursday. If the reports are true, the wedding would come just three months after the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Sept. 1.

People reported that several rumored high-profile guests, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kris Jenner and possibly Williams’ friend Meghan Markle are set to show up at the wedding.

“Serena and Alexis have spared no expense on their dream wedding. They have hired the best of the best and can’t wait to get married,” an unnamed source told The Daily Mail of the party. It is rumored to take place at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans.

“Serena and Alexis chose the Contemporary Arts Center because of its incredible architecture and history. They have instructed (celebrity wedding planner) Preston (Bailey) to fill the hall with thousands of dollars worth of crystals and flowers. The hall will be totally transformed,” the source added.

Guests are also reportedly banned from using their cellphones during the ceremony and reception, as Williams has reportedly signed a deal to share her photos in Vogue magazine. There are allegedly as many as 250 people on the guest list and the couple has decided to beef up security to maintain as much privacy as possible on their big day.

As for baby Alexis, the Mail’s source says she won’t be left out of the festivities: “Alexis will have a babysitter on hand just for her the entire night. Both parents wouldn’t dream of not having her there. She will be a part of the wedding as much as possible for an 11-week-old. They are totally and utterly besotted with her.”

People reported Nov. 7 that Williams celebrated her upcoming nupitals with a bachelorette party in New York. Williams, her sister Venus, actress LaLa Anthony and singer Ciara enjoyed tea and brunch, spa treatments and dancing to celebrate the tennis star.

Ohanian and Williams announced their engagement in December 2016 after just over a year together.