Paris Jackson shares a photo with godfather Macaulay Culkin

Paris Jackson, the only daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson, recently shared a photo of herself with her godfather, actor Macaulay Culkin.
In the photo, posted Friday, Paris is wearing bunny hears and in a sweet embrace with her godfather. She captions the photo with a simple bunny emoji.
Culkin was close with her father Michael, and appeared in his music video “Black or White.” Despite having a controversial relationship, they remained close, and that bond seems to have extended to Jackson’s children.
Last December, Paris shared a photo of her painting Culkin’s toe nails.
“Model? Nah, I paint hipsters’ toenails for a living,” she wrote in the caption.
Culkin has also been seen on Jackson’s Instagram Stories.
