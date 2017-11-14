Actor John Travolta has been accused of sexual battery again after another masseur came forward and accused the “Pulp Fiction” star of groping his buttocks and exposing himself during a massage in Palm Springs, California, in 2000.
The accuser also claimed Travolta made comments about gay sexual fantasies during the alleged incident. Court documents obtained by RadarOnline said that Travolta requested an intimate massage around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2000 and continually removed his towel exposing his bare buttocks, despite several attempts by the employee to cover him up.
The masseur claimed that Travolta asked him to sit in the steam room so he “wouldn’t be alone.” Once in the steam room, Travolta allegedly removed his towel and offered to give the masseur a massage himself.
He alleged that Travolta then “reached under his towel and began to rub his inner thigh.” Following the alleged incident in the steam room, the accuser said that Travolta made lewd comments to him. The unnamed accuser said he eventually reported the alleged incident to the Palm Springs Police Department. When an officer arrived, Travolta had already checked out.
Travolta faced similar allegations when he was sued after allegedly trying to have sex with a male masseur at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2012. Travolta, who is married to Kelly Preston, denied the claims that he made sexual advances or masturbated in front of the man.
“This lawsuit is complete fiction and fabrication. None of the events claimed in the suit ever occurred,” a spokesperson for Travolta said at the time, according to the Daily Mail.
