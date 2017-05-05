Mama June flaunts new figure in red swimsuit

Mama June is ready for summer, and showed off her new figure in a recent swimsuit photo shoot.

Mama June now weighs 137 pounds, down from her start weight of 460 pounds, according to E! News. She wore a red swimsuit for a 2015 photo shoot, and the difference is striking.

Mama June is celebrating her weight loss with a Baywatch-themed photo shoot. (You're welcome?) https://t.co/w0FVoVxUtA pic.twitter.com/xrNohmxtSD — E! News (@enews) May 4, 2017

As documented in "Mama June: From Not to Hot," Mama June spent $75,000 for multiple surgeries that helped her create her new look. She has gone from a size 18 to a size 4, according to E! News. But as Mama June points out, she adopted a healthy diet and an intensive exercise regimen to reach her weight loss goals and maintain her current figure.

D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 05: Mama June visits "Extra" on April 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)