Ludacris surprises mom by redecorating house for Mother’s Day

Ludacris presented an early Mother’s Day gift to his mom, completing a remodeling product she had started after moving into the rapper’s former home, The Grio reported.

Ludacris, aka Chris Bridges, said he bought his first home in Atlanta in the early 2000s and decorated it as a bachelor’s pad that included his own logo on the wall.

“At that point I had really no sense of style,” Ludacris said on the latest episode of “My Houzz.”

Ludacris told “My Houzz,” that he invited his mother, Roberta Shields, to move from Virginia to Georgia into his house. But although Roberta was now closer to her family, a bachelor’s theme was not something she wanted. So, she started to redecorate it.

“This is the first house that I bought when I became commercially successful and I never got rid of it,” Ludacris told Us. “I’ve been wanting to do these changes and help my mom out and make sure I make her proud.

“When she moved into it, she was wanting to make it her own,” Ludacris told The Grio. “But a lot of the rooms my mother has started on are just incomplete.”

So, as a Mother’s Day present, Ludacris, along with his wife Eudoxie, decided to finish up the remodeling job for her. The couple worked with designer Rachel Oliver to remake the house, making it more modern and feminine.

“It makes me feel that I’m blessed beyond belief,” Roberta said after seeing her new home. “What I would say to them is, ‘Thank you for loving me.’”

“I feel like every child wants to do everything they can possibly do for their mom to give back an ounce of what their mother has given them,” Ludacris said. “This is one step closer.”