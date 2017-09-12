Listen Live
clear-day
88°
H 90
L 72

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

Florida begins recovering following impact from most powerful hurricane in a generation

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
88°
Mostly Sunny
H 90° L 72°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 90° L 72°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 90° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Celebrity News
‘Little People, Big World’ stars Jeremy, Audrey Roloff welcome new daughter
Close

‘Little People, Big World’ stars Jeremy, Audrey Roloff welcome new daughter

‘Little People, Big World’ stars Jeremy, Audrey Roloff welcome new daughter
Photo Credit: Al Fenn/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty
Hand knitted bootees. (Photo by Al Fenn/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)

‘Little People, Big World’ stars Jeremy, Audrey Roloff welcome new daughter

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

The Roloff family just got a little bit bigger after Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

Little Ember Jean Roloff was born on Sunday, September 10 at 9:40 a.m. and weighed 7.13 lbs.

People are constantly asking me, "Are you so ready to get that baby out of you?!" And as excited as I am to meet her, I'm also trying to cherish our final days "just us" before baby girl rocks our world. In the waiting, I've been focusing on thankfulness, and gratitude has made me even more in awe of the beauty of pregnancy. I am so blessed to carry this life inside of me, not of my own strength and striving, but through God's miraculous design for creating life. Focusing on each present moment, rather than longing for future moments, has made my heart abundantly thankful - and "thanksgiving always precedes the miracle." As @annvoskamp so beautifully puts it, "In a world addicted to speed, we blur the moments..." I don't want to live through blurred moments. I want to experience the abundance of a life lived fully present - wide eyed, thankful, and brimming with joy. #39weekspregnant #beating50percent #journeyofjerandauj

A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on

“Labor is such a wild and miraculous process and meeting our baby girl for the first time filled us with uncontainable joy,” the couple said in a statement to US Weekly. “We are so thankful for this little life we’ve been blessed with and cannot wait to see all that she becomes. ”

The new dad had nothing but nice things to say about his wife and how she handled labor.

“Audrey did amazing. Natural labor is no joke. I have a renewed appreciation for her strength,” he said. “And Ember is just miraculous. Perfect little baby. I’m in awe by the circle of life.”

>> Related: Lady Gaga reveals why she and Taylor Kinney ended engagement

The couple wed in September 2014 and announced they were expecting in February.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. >> Scroll down for the latest
  • President Trump to visit Florida on Thursday to assess damage from Hurricane Irma
    President Trump to visit Florida on Thursday to assess damage from Hurricane Irma
    The White House announced Tuesday afternoon that President Donald Trump will go to Florida on Thursday to see some of the aftermath from Hurricane Irma, as that state continues to clear debris, and figure out exactly how much damage was done in a wide swath from Jacksonville through South Florida and into the Florida Keys. This would be the second trip in recent weeks to an area hit hard by a tropical system; Mr. Trump made two trips to the Gulf Coast, stopping in Texas and Louisiana, to get a look at damage and recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey. “The President’s action during these times demonstrate why he is a true leader who can bring the country together and get things done for the American people,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Sarah Sanders: President Trump will visit Florida on Thursday following Hurricane Irma https://t.co/83rqzJVwOz — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 12, 2017 As to where the President would visit, Sanders told reporters at the daily White House briefing that those specifics weren’t finalized as yet. “Details are still being finalized, we hope to have some of that ironed out later today,” Sanders said.
  • Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) and wife recovering after I-40 car wreck
    Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) and wife recovering after I-40 car wreck
    Georgia Congressman Barry Loudermilk and his wife were said to be recovering from “non-life threatening injuries” after being involved in a severe car wreck in Tennessee, as the pair were driving back to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. In a statement sent to reporters, Loudermilk’s office said the Georgia Republican was returning by car to Capitol Hill, when his vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle. The force of the impact caused the Loudermilks’ car “to leave the road and flip multiple times, coming to rest on the passenger side. Both the Congressman and Mrs. Loudermilk were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries where they were treated and released.” Lifting my friend and colleague @RepLoudermilk and his wife up in prayer as they heal from this accident. Get well soon, friends. https://t.co/MWVX5THsTg — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) September 12, 2017 Like many lawmakers from the south, Loudermilk had been back in his home district in Georgia, helping to deal with the impacts from Hurricane Irma. Once the bad weather associated with that storm had declined, Loudermilk returned via Tennessee, when the accident on I-40 occurred, east of Knoxville.
  • Attorney resigns after tweeting that he'd be 'OK' if Betsy DeVos was assaulted
    Attorney resigns after tweeting that he'd be 'OK' if Betsy DeVos was assaulted
    A Round Rock, Texas, attorney resigned after posting a controversial tweet Friday that caused a firestorm on Twitter. The tweet, which was posted by Robert Ranco, a partner with the Carlson Law Firm, read, “I’m not wishing for it...but I’d be ok if #BetsyDevos was sexually assaulted. #SexualAssault #TitleIX.” >> Read more trending news As U.S. secretary of education, DeVos has recently called for reexamining the federal guidelines for dealing with campus sexual assault. The tweet caught the eyes of national news outlets like the Washington Times and Breitbart, as well as Twitter users who snapped screenshots before the account was locked and then deleted.  Law firm managing partner Craig Carlson announced in a statement Monday that Ranco resigned.  “I considered the health of everyone in our organization, promised my partners and my employees that we would act according to the values of our firm, and sat down to speak with Mr. Ranco,” Carlson said.  Carlson stated that with over 75 percent of employees being female, anyone in the company “advocating or even expressing apathy towards sexual assault” would not be accepted. Carlson said Ranco took full responsibility of the tweet. “As a man of faith, believer in forgiveness, and longtime friend, it is my sincere hope that Rob with learn from this experience and go on to have a very successful career,” Carlson ends the statement.
  • Ex-carnival worker pleads guilty to murder in 1975 abduction of Lyon sisters
    Ex-carnival worker pleads guilty to murder in 1975 abduction of Lyon sisters
    A one-time carnival worker accused in the 42-year-old unsolved disappearance of two young Maryland sisters pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder Tuesday, though he stopped short of admitting he killed them. Lloyd Lee Welch Jr., 60, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the March 1975 kidnapping of Sheila Lyon, 12, and Katherine Lyon, 10, of Kensington, Maryland. One of the most high-profile unsolved cases in the Washington, D.C. area, the girls’ disappearance baffled investigators for more than 40 years. The Washington Post reported that Welch was being held accountable for their deaths because even though he denied killing the girls, they died “in the commission of abduction with the intent to defile.” Welch was sentenced to 48 years in prison as part of an agreement with prosecutors. The defendant, who was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday, made the plea deal, in part, to also resolve two unrelated sexual assault cases he is facing, NBC Washington reported. Welch is already serving a lengthy prison sentence in Delaware for the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.  The Lyon sisters’ bodies were never found, but the NBC affiliate reported that investigators believe Welch burned the girls’ bodies on family-owned land in Bedford County, Virginia, about 200 miles southwest of Washington, D.C. His murder charges were prosecuted in Bedford County based on that belief.  The Washington Post reported in 2015, when Welch was initially charged in the case, that he told investigators he snatched the girls so they could be sexually assaulted by him and his uncle, Richard Welch. Richard Welch was named a person of interest in the case, but was never charged.  “They were killed in order for their captors to escape detection,” Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown said in 2015. Prosecutors said Tuesday that the question of who, besides Welch, was involved in the murders of the girls remains unanswered. Investigators said other participants are either dead, or could not be tied to the crime. “It keeps me up at night,” one investigator told the Post.  The girls’ parents, both 77, and their two brothers were all present for Welch’s sentencing. The Post reported that the girls’ father, John Lyons, thanked law enforcement officers and cold case detectives who have worked the case for more than four decades.  “We just want to say, ‘Thank you,’” John Lyon said after the hearing. “It’s been a long time. We’re tired and we just want to go home.” >> Read more trending news The Lyon sisters vanished March 25, 1975, on their way home from a trip to Wheaton Plaza, a shopping mall in the Montgomery County suburbs of Washington. Family members said the girls went to the mall to look at the Easter decorations, see friends and have lunch at a restaurant there. Their older brother saw them eating pizza together, and a friend spotted them walking toward home, but they never made it.  NBC reported that investigators began looking at Welch as a person of interest in 2013, when they realized that a composite sketch in the case resembled a 1977 mugshot of Welch from a burglary near the mall where the Lyon sisters were last seen. At the time of their disappearance, Welch was an 18-year-old former worker at a traveling carnival, the news station said.  A friend of the girls who was also at the mall told police she saw a young man staring at them and following them around the mall. The composite sketch was drawn based on her description. The sketch was never made public because investigators were focused on an older man who witnesses said they saw talking to the Lyon girls. That man reportedly had a microphone and cassette recorder. Police made a composite sketch of that man public, NBC reported.  Welch told a security guard at the mall that he saw the Lyon sisters leave with the man in the other sketch, the news station said. Investigators interviewed him, but were convinced Welch was after the $9,000 reward offered in the case. When interviewed again in 2013, Welch admitted that he was at the mall the day the girls disappeared. He said he believed they’d been “abducted, raped and burned up,” NBC reported. The Post reported that in more recent interviews, Welch admitted leaving the mall with the Lyon sisters. He claimed that he later saw his uncle assaulting one of the girls. Police affidavits obtained by the Post alleged that Welch showed up on his family’s land, located on Taylor’s Mountain in Bedford County, in March 1975 with two duffel bags that were stained red and had a strong odor of decay. Welch’s cousin, Henry Parker, told police that he helped carry the bags and throw them onto a fire. Connie Akers, another cousin of Welch’s, told authorities that he asked her to wash a bag full of bloody clothing, which she refused to do, the newspaper reported.  Despite multiple searches on Taylor’s Mountain, no trace of the Lyon girls’ bodies has ever been found. 
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.