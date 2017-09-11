The stars of “The Little Couple” reality TV series and their children safely evacuated Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma over the weekend.

Dr. Jen Arnold updated fans in a series of videos posted to Instagram as the family drove out of the state as Irma moved in.

The couple, along with their two children, Zoey and Will, safely arrived at their final destination early Saturday morning.

Dr. Jen posted six videos on Instagram from the passenger seat as her husband drove through the night. The family faced traffic getting out of the state, but most horrifying was the lack of fuel at gas stations.

Hurricane Irma update #5 #littlecouple A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

“We made it to my parents’ house at about 4 a.m. Everyone’s a little tired, but we are hopefully in a very safe place away from Irma,” she said in her final video update. “We’ll be spending time with my parents, and we’ll be checking in on all of our family and friends who are still down in central Florida.”

Fred Lee/Getty Images Dr. Jen Arnold and her husband, Bill Klein, of ‘The Little Couple’ reality TV series are pictured here when they visited ‘Good Morning America’ in December of 2014.

The family recently made the move from Houston, Texas, to St. Petersburg, Fla., after Dr. Jen accepted a position at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in July as medical director of the hospital’s expanding Simulation Center.

Many Floridians fled after Gov. Rick Scott issued a state of emergency on Sept. 4 ahead of Irma’s arrival in the state.

On Sunday, she shared a video of her daughter, Zoey, happily playing with toys as the family waits out the storm.

“Amusing ourselves at Nai Nai and Grandba’s house while we wait for #hurricaneirma #littlecouple,” she wrote.