Celebrity News
Lamar Odom opens up about Khloe Kardashian, his journey into sobriety, night he overdosed
Close

Lamar Odom opens up about Khloe Kardashian, his journey into sobriety, night he overdosed

Lamar Odom opens up about Khloe Kardashian, his journey into sobriety, night he overdosed
Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11: Former NBA player Lamar Odom at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Lamar Odom opens up about Khloe Kardashian, his journey into sobriety, night he overdosed

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

NEW YORK -  Lamar Odom is putting it all out there.

The former NBA player appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” Wednesday and opened up about his issues with addiction, the night he nearly died after overdosing in a brothel in October 2015, his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian and his strained friendship with former brother-in-law Rob Kardashian.

>> Read more trending news

Odom and Kardashian were married in September 2009 after meeting and getting engaged in 30 days.

“It took some balls to do that, huh?” Odom joked about the quickie marriage that put him on a reality TV show.

Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013, but briefly called off the divorce following his overdose.

The divorce was finalized in 2016.

Williams moved the conversation to the incident at the Bunny Ranch brothel in Mound House, Nevada.

Related: Lamar Odom found unconscious at Nevada brothel

“When the big thing happened at the Bunny Ranch, you were only there for a few days,” Williams said.

“I mean, I wasn’t there for a day,” Odom said. “I woke up in a coma. I don’t know if I spent more than a day there. I don’t think so.”

“OK, were you high, Lamar?” Williams asked.

“No, I think that was God just trying to tell me to stop doing whatever I was doing. I didn’t take any drugs that night,” he said.

“You said there were no drugs in your system. How many women were in the room?” Williams asked. Odom responded that there were two women in the room at the time of the overdose but insisted he did not have sex with them. “So, you didn’t do drugs but by the way, the toxicology report said you had cocaine in your system. Real talk.”

“OK, but I didn’t,” Odom insisted.

After waking up from the coma, Odom couldn’t walk or talk, and had to relearn everything. Khloé Kardashian was by his side as he recovered.

Related: Khloe Kardashian speaks out about Lamar Odom’s overdose

Months later, Odom was removed from a flight after he was presumably intoxicated. When Williams asked about that incident, Odom had just one thing to say.

“That was (expletive),” he answered. Odom admitted that even though he has had some struggles in the past, he does occasionally indulge in alcohol. Now that he’s sober from drugs, Odom is considering a career as a coach for the NBA.

When asked about his strainedrelationship with former brother-in-law Rob Kardashian.

Odom told Williams: “We were close. He has a child. I haven’t met his child yet or anything.”

Williams pressed the athlete about why they don’t speak anymore, and Odom answered, “I don’t know. I guess maybe it’s because I hurt his sister too much. I have no idea. If she was my sister, I would have a problem with me too.”

Williams asked if Odom wanted to reconcile with his ex, and he said, “No.”

“I say that with no offense to her,” he said. “That would be the best for both of us. We have to keep our distance.”

Watch the full interview from “Wendy” below.

Related

Lamar Odom found unconscious at Nevada brothel

Khloe Kardashian files for divorce from Lamar Odom again

Khloe Kardashian speaks out about Lamar Odom’s overdose
